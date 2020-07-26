CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » MLB News » Blue Jays will play…

Blue Jays will play first home game in Buffalo Aug. 11

The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays won’t start playing in Buffalo until Aug. 11.

The Blue Jays will play their first scheduled homestand — July 29 to Aug. 2 — on the road in Washington and Philadelphia. Baseball began a 60-game season last week shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team said in a statement Sunday there needs to be infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field, where the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons usually play.

The Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo this season because health officials in Canada were worried about frequent travel by players throughout the U.S., one of the countries hardest by the pandemic. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up