2020 MLB Players Opted Out

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 3:11 PM

Baseball players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus (m-minor league contract):

m-Welington Castillo, Washington

Ian Desmond, Colorado

m-Félix Hernández, Atlanta

Jordan Hicks, St. Louis

Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox

Mike Leake, Arizona

Nick Markakis, Atlanta

m-Héctor Noesí, Pittsburgh

Buster Posey, San Francisco

David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Ross, Washington

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington

