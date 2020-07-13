2020 MLB Players Opted Out The Associated Press

Baseball players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus (m-minor league contract): m-Welington Castillo, Washington Ian Desmond, Colorado m-Félix Hernández, Atlanta Jordan Hicks, St. Louis Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox Mike Leake, Arizona Nick Markakis, Atlanta m-Héctor Noesí, Pittsburgh Buster Posey, San Francisco David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers Joe Ross, Washington Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.