2020 MLB Exhibition Game Schedule

|Saturday, July 18
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
|Monday, July 20
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, TBD
|Tuesday, July 21
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 22
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
