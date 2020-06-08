Postseason Teams by League

The number of teams in each league that qualify for the postseason:
Major League Baseball
|Years
|Teams
|Postseason
|Pct.
|a-1901-1960
|16
|2
|12.5
|1961
|18
|2
|11.1
|1962-68
|20
|2
|10.0
|1969-84
|24
|4
|16.7
|b-1977-92
|26
|4
|15.4
|1993
|28
|4
|14.3
|1995-97
|28
|8
|28.6
|1998-19
|30
|8
|26.7
|2012-19
|30
|10
|33.3
|c-2020
|30
|16
|53.3
a-no postseason in 1902
b-eight postseason teams in 1981 following midseason strike
c-proposed
There was no postseason in 1994 due to players’ strike
|Other U.S. Sports
|Years
|Teams
|Postseason
|c-NFL
|32
|14
|43.8
|NBA
|16
|30
|53.3
|de-NHL
|16
|31
|51.6
c-increases from 12 to 14 postseason teams this year
d-increases to 22 postseason teams for 2019-20 only following pandemic
e-scheduled to increase to 32 overall teams in 20-21
