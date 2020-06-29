Home » MLB News » Pitchers Meyer, Vincent agree…

Pitchers Meyer, Vincent agree to terms with Miami Marlins

The Associated Press

June 29, 2020, 9:48 PM

MIAMI (AP) — No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man roster this week.

Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.

Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man roster.

