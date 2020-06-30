Oakland A’s looking to fill seats with cardboard cutouts

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics might have some fans at home games after all. Well, sort of. The…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics might have some fans at home games after all.

Well, sort of.

The A’s are selling cardboard cutouts with fans’ photos that they will put in the seats at the Coliseum this season. The team also plans to mix in images of former players and celebrities alongside the fan cutouts.

Major League Baseball is looking to play a 60-game regular season this summer because of the coronavirus. There will be no fans at ballparks on opening day, but some markets are hoping to play in front of smaller crowds by the end of the season.

The cardboard cutouts for A’s games range in price from $49 to $129. Each purchase through the team website includes two tickets to the A’s first home exhibition game during the 2021 season. Proceeds from the sales go to charity.

The $129 level is a Foul Ball Zone cutout. If one of those cutouts gets hit with a foul ball, the A’s will send a ball to the fan on the cutout.

