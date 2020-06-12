MLB Proposals Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to…

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA Regular season 72 games 89 games Opening day July 14 July 10 Regular season ends Sept. 27 Oct. 11 Postseason teams 16 16 Postseason ends Oct. 28 November TBD Guaranteed salary 70% of prorated 100% of prorated a-Total salary 80% of prorated 100% of prorated Guaranteed salary dollars $1.27 billion $2.25 billion a-Total salary dollars $1.45 billion $2.25 billion Cole, Trout guarantee $11,200,000 $19,777,778 Cole, Trout potential $12,800,000 $19,777,778 $1 million salary base $311,111 $549,383 $1 million salary potential $355,556 $549,383 $563,500 minimum base $175,311 $309,577 $563,500 minimum potential $200,356 $309,577 Postseason players’ pool $50 million $50 million

a-MLB proposal contingent on postseason completion

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.