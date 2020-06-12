MLB Proposals Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.
|MLB
|MLBPA
|Regular season
|72
|games
|89
|games
|Opening day
|July
|14
|July
|10
|Regular season ends
|Sept.
|27
|Oct.
|11
|Postseason teams
|16
|16
|Postseason ends
|Oct.
|28
|November
|TBD
|Guaranteed salary
|70%
|of
|prorated
|100%
|of
|prorated
|a-Total salary
|80%
|of
|prorated
|100%
|of
|prorated
|Guaranteed salary dollars
|$1.27
|billion
|$2.25
|billion
|a-Total salary dollars
|$1.45
|billion
|$2.25
|billion
|Cole, Trout guarantee
|$11,200,000
|$19,777,778
|Cole, Trout potential
|$12,800,000
|$19,777,778
|$1 million salary base
|$311,111
|$549,383
|$1 million salary potential
|$355,556
|$549,383
|$563,500 minimum base
|$175,311
|$309,577
|$563,500 minimum potential
|$200,356
|$309,577
|Postseason players’ pool
|$50
|million
|$50
|million
a-MLB proposal contingent on postseason completion
