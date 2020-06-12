Home » MLB News » MLB Proposals Comparison

MLB Proposals Comparison

The Associated Press

June 12, 2020, 5:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA
Regular season 72 games 89 games
Opening day July 14 July 10
Regular season ends Sept. 27 Oct. 11
Postseason teams 16 16
Postseason ends Oct. 28 November TBD
Guaranteed salary 70% of prorated 100% of prorated
a-Total salary 80% of prorated 100% of prorated
Guaranteed salary dollars $1.27 billion $2.25 billion
a-Total salary dollars $1.45 billion $2.25 billion
Cole, Trout guarantee $11,200,000 $19,777,778
Cole, Trout potential $12,800,000 $19,777,778
$1 million salary base $311,111 $549,383
$1 million salary potential $355,556 $549,383
$563,500 minimum base $175,311 $309,577
$563,500 minimum potential $200,356 $309,577
Postseason players’ pool $50 million $50 million

a-MLB proposal contingent on postseason completion

