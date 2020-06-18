MLB Proposals Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.
|MLB
|MLBPA
|Regular season
|60
|games
|70
|games
|Opening day
|July
|19
|July
|19
|Regular season ends
|Sept.
|27
|Sept.
|30
|Postseason teams 2020
|16
|16
|Postseason teams 2021
|14/16
|14/16
|Postseason ends
|Oct.
|28
|late
|Oct./early
|Nov.
|Salary
|$1.48
|billion
|$1.73
|billion
|Postseason player pool
|$25
|million
|$50
|million
|Cole, Trout
|$13,333,333
|$15,555,556
|$1 million salary
|$370,370
|$432,099
|$563,500 minimum salary
|$208,704
|$243,488
