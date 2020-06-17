MLB Proposals Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.
|MLB
|MLBPA
|Regular season
|60
|games
|89
|games
|Opening day
|July
|19
|July
|10
|Regular season ends
|Sept.
|27
|Oct.
|11
|Postseason teams
|16
|16
|Postseason ends
|Oct.
|28
|November
|TBD
|Salary
|100%
|of
|prorated
|100%
|of
|prorated
|Cole, Trout
|$13,333,333
|$19,777,778
|$1 million salary
|$370,370
|$549,383
|$563,500 minimum salary
|$208,704
|$309,577
