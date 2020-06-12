MLB Proposal Salary Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison the guaranteed pay and total with postseason completion in Major League Baseball’s proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday with the union proposal of Tuesday and full prorated pay for a 50-game season, according to information provided by MLB to the union and calculations by The Associated Press:
|Original
|MLB
|Base
|MLB
|total
|MLBPA
|50
|games
|Salary
|for
|72
|games
|w
|postseason
|for
|89
|games
|prorated
|$563,500
|$175,311
|$200,356
|$309,577
|$173,920
|1,000,000
|311,111
|355,556
|549,383
|308,642
|2,000,000
|622,222
|711,111
|1,098,765
|617,284
|3,000,000
|933,333
|1,066,667
|1,648,148
|925,926
|4,000,000
|1,244,444
|1,422,222
|2,197,531
|1,234,568
|5,000,000
|1,555,556
|1,777,778
|2,746,914
|1,543,210
|10,000,000
|3,111,111
|3,555,556
|5,439,827
|3,086,420
|12,500,000
|3,888,889
|4,444,444
|6,867,284
|3,858,025
|15,000,000
|4,666,667
|5,333,333
|8,240,741
|4,629,630
|17,500,000
|5,444,444
|6,222,222
|9,614,198
|5,401,235
|20,000,000
|6,222,222
|7,111,111
|10,987,654
|6,172,840
|25,000,000
|7,777,778
|8,888,889
|13,734,568
|7,716,049
|30,000,000
|9,333,333
|10,666,667
|16,481,481
|9,259,259
|35,000,000
|10,888,889
|12,444,444
|19,228,395
|10,802,469
|36,000,000
|11,200,000
|12,800,000
|19,777,778
|11,111,111
