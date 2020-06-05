2020 MLB Proposal Comparison by Team

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries for teams under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the Major League Baseball Players Association proposal of May 31. Figures includes the 899 players on March 28 rosters and injured lists, plus Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Proposal details were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources. The MLB proposal is based on a sliding scale and prorated pay over an 82-game season, and players would be eligible to share from an additional $200 million postseasob bonus pool. The MLBPA proposal is based on prorated pay over a 114-game season. For some players, parts of deferred salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values Prorated shares of signing bonuses, termination pay, option buyouts and cash transactions are not included.
|Team
|Team
|Plan
|Player
|Plan
|New York Yankees
|$47,948,013
|$154,678,102
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|46,443,383
|146,673,197
|Houston Astros
|45,983,006
|149,208,259
|Chicago Cubs
|42,142,327
|128,390,390
|Philadelphia Phillies
|40,693,427
|125,316,260
|Washington Nationals
|38,040,510
|115,272,420
|New York Mets
|37,904,489
|105,995,796
|Los Angeles Angels
|37,693,954
|123,310,526
|Boston Red Sox
|36,638,957
|109,785,898
|St. Louis Cardinals
|36,605,662
|109,004,761
|Cincinnati Reds
|36,264,866
|102,259,051
|Atlanta Braves
|35,900,035
|103,431,075
|Colorado Rockies
|35,677,222
|107,816,555
|Texas Rangers
|34,486,502
|96,394,740
|Minnesota Twins
|33,795,532
|91,083,255
|San Francisco Giants
|33,447,989
|99,479,274
|San Diego Padres
|31,569,866
|90,612,337
|Chicago White Sox
|31,231,191
|85,182,280
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|28,327,309
|72,198,592
|Oakland Athletics
|26,632,368
|67,334,311
|Milwaukee Brewers
|26,507,651
|67,995,908
|Toronto Blue Jays
|25,106,657
|65,591,449
|Cleveland Indians
|24,587,958
|64,501,975
|Detroit Tigers
|23,797,418
|68,939,461
|Kansas City Royals
|22,434,834
|57,710,967
|Seattle Mariners
|20,051,875
|50,794,528
|Tampa Bay Rays
|19,547,328
|46,617,207
|Baltimore Orioles
|17,721,465
|43,242,008
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|16,785,222
|36,479,645
|Miami Marlins
|15,589,233
|33,066,123
|Totals
|949,556,249
|2,718,366,350
