2020 MLB Proposal Comparison by Team

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries for teams under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the Major League Baseball Players Association proposal of May 31. Figures includes the 899 players on March 28 rosters and injured lists, plus Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Proposal details were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources. The MLB proposal is based on a sliding scale and prorated pay over an 82-game season, and players would be eligible to share from an additional $200 million postseasob bonus pool. The MLBPA proposal is based on prorated pay over a 114-game season. For some players, parts of deferred salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values Prorated shares of signing bonuses, termination pay, option buyouts and cash transactions are not included.

Team Team Plan Player Plan New York Yankees $47,948,013 $154,678,102 Los Angeles Dodgers 46,443,383 146,673,197 Houston Astros 45,983,006 149,208,259 Chicago Cubs 42,142,327 128,390,390 Philadelphia Phillies 40,693,427 125,316,260 Washington Nationals 38,040,510 115,272,420 New York Mets 37,904,489 105,995,796 Los Angeles Angels 37,693,954 123,310,526 Boston Red Sox 36,638,957 109,785,898 St. Louis Cardinals 36,605,662 109,004,761 Cincinnati Reds 36,264,866 102,259,051 Atlanta Braves 35,900,035 103,431,075 Colorado Rockies 35,677,222 107,816,555 Texas Rangers 34,486,502 96,394,740 Minnesota Twins 33,795,532 91,083,255 San Francisco Giants 33,447,989 99,479,274 San Diego Padres 31,569,866 90,612,337 Chicago White Sox 31,231,191 85,182,280 Arizona Diamondbacks 28,327,309 72,198,592 Oakland Athletics 26,632,368 67,334,311 Milwaukee Brewers 26,507,651 67,995,908 Toronto Blue Jays 25,106,657 65,591,449 Cleveland Indians 24,587,958 64,501,975 Detroit Tigers 23,797,418 68,939,461 Kansas City Royals 22,434,834 57,710,967 Seattle Mariners 20,051,875 50,794,528 Tampa Bay Rays 19,547,328 46,617,207 Baltimore Orioles 17,721,465 43,242,008 Pittsburgh Pirates 16,785,222 36,479,645 Miami Marlins 15,589,233 33,066,123 Totals 949,556,249 2,718,366,350

