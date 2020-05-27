MLB Proposal and Comparison Charts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s economic proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday, as obtained…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s economic proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday, as obtained by The Associated Press.

To calculate what a player with a major league contract would receive, a three-step calculation is made:

STEP ONE

Multiply a player’s 2020 salary (not including signing bonuses, which are guaranteed at full value) by:

90% up to $563,500 72.5% $563,501 to $1,000,000 50% $1,000,001 to $5,000,000 40% $5,000,001 to $10,000,000 30% $10,000,001 to $20,000,000 20% $20,000,001 and up

STEP TWO

Take the figure for a player after step 1 and multiply by 82/162 (approximately 50.6, the proration formula in the March 26 agreement between MLB and the MLBPA as applied to an 82-game regular-season schedule.

STEP THREE

A $200 million bonus pool would be added if the postseason is completed, with $25 million contingent on the Division Series, $50 million on the League Championship Series and $125 million on the World Series. A player’s bonus is calculated by determining the difference between what the player would have earned under the March 26 agreement and the player’s actual earnings, dividing that by the sum of all players’ earnings and multiplying by the total in the bonus pool. That calculation would be done after the regular season.

COMPARISON

A comparison of what a player at each salary level would earn at his original 2020 salary (base salary only), the March 26 agreement and Tuesday’s proposal by MLB:

Original March 26 MLB $563,500 285,228 262,217 1,000,000 506,173 434,143 2,000,000 1,012,346 736,136 3,000,000 1,518,519 1,038,128 4,000,000 2,024,691 1,340,121 5,000,000 2,530,864 1,642,113 10,000,000 5,061,728 2,947,895 15,000,000 7,592,593 4,049,497 20,000,000 10,123,457 5,151,099 25,000,000 12,654,321 6,048,520 30,000,000 15,185,185 6,945,942 35,000,000 17,716,049 7,843,363

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.