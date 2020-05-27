MLB Proposal and Comparison Charts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s economic proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday, as obtained by The Associated Press.
To calculate what a player with a major league contract would receive, a three-step calculation is made:
|STEP ONE
Multiply a player’s 2020 salary (not including signing bonuses, which are guaranteed at full value) by:
|90%
|up
|to
|$563,500
|72.5%
|$563,501
|to
|$1,000,000
|50%
|$1,000,001
|to
|$5,000,000
|40%
|$5,000,001
|to
|$10,000,000
|30%
|$10,000,001
|to
|$20,000,000
|20%
|$20,000,001
|and
|up
STEP TWO
Take the figure for a player after step 1 and multiply by 82/162 (approximately 50.6, the proration formula in the March 26 agreement between MLB and the MLBPA as applied to an 82-game regular-season schedule.
STEP THREE
A $200 million bonus pool would be added if the postseason is completed, with $25 million contingent on the Division Series, $50 million on the League Championship Series and $125 million on the World Series. A player’s bonus is calculated by determining the difference between what the player would have earned under the March 26 agreement and the player’s actual earnings, dividing that by the sum of all players’ earnings and multiplying by the total in the bonus pool. That calculation would be done after the regular season.
|COMPARISON
A comparison of what a player at each salary level would earn at his original 2020 salary (base salary only), the March 26 agreement and Tuesday’s proposal by MLB:
|Original
|March
|26
|MLB
|$563,500
|285,228
|262,217
|1,000,000
|506,173
|434,143
|2,000,000
|1,012,346
|736,136
|3,000,000
|1,518,519
|1,038,128
|4,000,000
|2,024,691
|1,340,121
|5,000,000
|2,530,864
|1,642,113
|10,000,000
|5,061,728
|2,947,895
|15,000,000
|7,592,593
|4,049,497
|20,000,000
|10,123,457
|5,151,099
|25,000,000
|12,654,321
|6,048,520
|30,000,000
|15,185,185
|6,945,942
|35,000,000
|17,716,049
|7,843,363
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.