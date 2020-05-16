MLB 2020 Projected National Media Revenue

NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 Major League Baseball national media revenue, based on an 82-game regular season schedule per…

NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 Major League Baseball national media revenue, based on an 82-game regular season schedule per team. MLB says it is not sure whether it can deliver the required content to deliver a prorated amount of regular-season content. (source: MLB presentation to Major League Baseball Players Association on May 12):

Network Reg. season postseason ESPN $354 million $27 million Fox 41 million 370 million Turner 15 million 310 million MLB Network 30 million Other/International 143 million 50 million Total 553 million 787 million

