MLB 2020 Projected Earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 Major League Baseball team earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, but not including distributions from MLB’s national media contracts, based on an 82-game seasons with no fans in ballparks and players earning prorated shares of salaries based on the March 26 agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association (source: MLB presentation to MLBPA on May 12):

Team EBITDA N.Y. Yankees (-$312 million) L.A. Dodgers ( -232 million) N.Y. Mets ( -214 million) Chicago Cubs ( -201 million) Boston ( -199 million) San Francisco ( -188 million) San Diego ( -172 million) Washington ( -166 million) Atlanta ( -161 million) Philadelphia ( -159 million) Minnesota ( -149 million) Houston ( -148 million) Toronto ( -139 million) Milwaukee ( -139 million) St. Louis ( -136 million) Colorado ( -134 million) Cleveland ( -132 million) Cincinnati ( -130 million) Texas ( -128 million) Chicago White Sox ( -127 million) Miami ( -126 million) Oakland ( -115 million) Kansas City ( -113 million) Seattle ( -113 million) L.A. Angels ( -110 million) Arizona ( -107 million) Tampa Bay ( -91 million) Pittsburgh ( -91 million) Baltimore ( -90 million) Detroit ( -84 million)

