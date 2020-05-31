Dodgers’ Price giving to minor leaguers…HOF RB Little battling cancer…USTA making US Open plans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander David Price will give $1,000 each to 220 of the team’s minor…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander David Price will give $1,000 each to 220 of the team’s minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture, according to a club spokesman. Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old left-hander is on a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse Orange teammate who has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs. Pat Killorin created the Friends of Floyd page last Sunday to help raise money for costs associated with curing what he calls “a treatable but aggressive form of cancer.” Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66 and was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

UNDATED (AP) — United States Tennis Association officials continue to work on plans to hold the U.S. Open as scheduled. Among the possibilities are charter flights to ferry players and limited entourages from Europe, South America and the Middle East to New York. There could be negative COVID-19 tests before traveling, centralized housing and daily temperature checks. USTA chief executive for professional tennis Stacey Allaster tells The Associated Press that all plans remain fluid, and no decisions have been made.

UNDATED (AP) — The English Premier League has been given government approval to press ahead with its June 17 restart, although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing. Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with coronavirus cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members. The league says there have been no positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

UNDATED (AP) — A former sports minister in France says the government was too hasty in calling off soccer leagues this season. Patrick Kanner thinks the leagues were pressured into canceling, saying in a French radio interview that they weren’t given any choice and could have possibly resumed play in June. France is the only one of Europe’s five major soccer leagues to cancel its season.

