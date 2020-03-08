Victor Martinez’s King Guillermo wins Tampa Bay Derby

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — King Guillermo won the $351,000 Tampa Bay Derby by 4 3/4 lengths on Saturday for owner…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — King Guillermo won the $351,000 Tampa Bay Derby by 4 3/4 lengths on Saturday for owner Victor Martinez, a five-time All-Star in Major League Baseball.

The 3-year-old colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. However, King Guillermo isn’t nominated to the Triple Crown series, so Martinez would need to pay $6,000 by March 30 to get him in the Derby.

Martinez races as Victoria’s Ranch, a 2,400-acre cattle operation he founded in Florida after retiring from a 16-year baseball career in 2018. He paid $150,000 for King Guillermo, who won his first stakes race on Saturday.

Sent off at 49-1 odds, King Guillermo paid $100.40, $38.20 and $17.80. He has two wins in four career starts and earnings of $240,350.

Ridden by Samy Camacho, King Guillermo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.63.

Sole Volante was second and Texas Swing took third.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.