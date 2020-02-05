Twins, Tigers to play in Dominican Republic on March 7

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is returning to the Dominican Republic for the first time in 20 years,…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is returning to the Dominican Republic for the first time in 20 years, with the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers playing a spring training game in Santo Domingo on March 7.

MLB has never played a regular-season game in the Dominican Republic. The last exhibition there was between Boston and Houston in 2000 at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal, also the site of this year’s game.

Detroit will be the home team for the game, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

