Phillies 5, Twins 4

|Phillies
|Twins
|abrhbi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila
|c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grterol
|c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson
|3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gmboa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Flres
|lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ne.Cruz
|dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers
|ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grullon ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Gray
|3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mahtook lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mi.Sano
|1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Asche
|pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Martini rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wde
|Jr.
|cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Krrigan
|pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gsselin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Krlloff
|rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Wlliams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras
|pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn
|2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Maton 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ca.Daal
|pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marchan c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Rnhimer
|ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C.Fitch c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Jvier
|ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|011
|000
|021—5
|Minnesota
|000
|022
|000—4
E_Gamboa (1), Fitch (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Philadelphia 6, Minnesota 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Minnesota 5. 2B_Segura (1), Blankenhorn (1). 3B_Moniak (1). HR_Gamboa (1), Cruz (1), Gray (1). SB_Marchan (1). SF_Gosselin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Phillies
|Eflin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan H, 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleavinger H, 0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hammer
|BS, 0-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanchez W, 0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Medina S, 0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Twins
|Odorizzi
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coulombe H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Reed
|BS, 0-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Koch L, 0-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Reed (Williams).
WP_Sanchez, Odorizzi.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Brian O’Nora Second, Alex Tosi Third, Junior Valentin.
T_3:11. A_6,333
