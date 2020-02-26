Phillies 5, Twins 4

The Associated Press

Phillies Twins abrhbi ab r h bi R.Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 A.Avila c 2 0 0 0 Verling cf 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 2 1 1 1 R.Flres lf 1 0 0 0 J.Sgura 3b 3 0 2 1 Ne.Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 Al.Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 Jeffers ph 1 0 0 0 Wlliams dh 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 Grullon ph 2 0 0 0 Se.Gray 3b 1 1 1 1 Mahtook lf 3 1 1 0 Mi.Sano 1b 1 0 0 0 Cstillo lf 1 1 1 0 C.Asche pr 2 1 0 0 Martini rf 2 0 0 0 Wde Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak rf 1 1 1 1 Krrigan pr 2 1 0 0 Gsselin 1b 1 0 0 1 Krlloff rf 2 0 1 1 Wlliams 1b 1 0 0 0 Cntrras pr 2 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 1 0 1 0 N.Maton 2b 1 0 1 1 Ca.Daal pr 2 0 0 0 Marchan c 2 1 2 0 Rnhimer ss 2 0 0 1 C.Fitch c 2 0 0 0 W.Jvier ss 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia 011 000 021—5 Minnesota 000 022 000—4

E_Gamboa (1), Fitch (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Philadelphia 6, Minnesota 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Minnesota 5. 2B_Segura (1), Blankenhorn (1). 3B_Moniak (1). HR_Gamboa (1), Cruz (1), Gray (1). SB_Marchan (1). SF_Gosselin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Phillies Eflin 2 0 0 0 1 0 Morgan H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cleavinger H, 0 1 1 2 2 2 2 Hammer BS, 0-0 1 2 2 2 1 0 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sanchez W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Medina S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Twins Odorizzi 2 2 1 1 0 1 Romo 1 2 1 1 0 1 Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 2 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 Coulombe H, 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 Reed BS, 0-0 1 3 2 2 0 1 Koch L, 0-0 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Reed (Williams).

WP_Sanchez, Odorizzi.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Brian O’Nora Second, Alex Tosi Third, Junior Valentin.

T_3:11. A_6,333

