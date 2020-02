2020 Spring Training Schedule

The Associated Press

Times EST (Subject to change) Friday, Feb. 21 UConn vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Southeastern U. vs.…

Times EST (Subject to change) Friday, Feb. 21

UConn vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Southeastern U. vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

U. of Minnesota vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Houston vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

St. Louis (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Tampa Bay vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Summerlin, Nev., 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Summerlin, Nev., 4:05 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Baltimore vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Braves vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., at 8:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Minnesota vs. Detroit at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, TBA

Toronto vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, Nev., 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, Nev., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Detroit vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Canada Junior Team vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Washington vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Brewers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Toronto (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Grand Canyon U. vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:07 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz. 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Sacramento (PCL), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Monday, March 23

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Montreal, TBD

Rochester (IL) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

TBD vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Montreal, TBD

Rays Futures at Tampa Bay, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Rangers Futures at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

