Finger surgery for Embiid…James, Antetokounmpo lead voting…Mississippi State hires Leach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) will have surgery tomorrow for a torn ligament in his left ring finger and will be evaluated in one to two weeks. Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. He is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season.

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the current leader in fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game rosters, logging more than 3.3 million votes. Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is the runaway leader among Eastern Conference players with over 3.2 million votes. Lakers big man Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) are the only other players with three million votes.

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State has hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head football coach, replacing Joe Moorhead. Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including a school-record 11 victories in 2018. He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars and is 139-90 as a college coach for both Washington State and Texas Tech.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (THREE’-lehn) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the 49ers in Santa Clara. Thielen suffered a left ankle injury during practice yesterday and declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury. Thielen played in only eight full games during the regular season, limited by a hamstring injury he aggravated twice.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks captain and leading scorer Logan Couture (kuh-CHUR’) will miss about six weeks after breaking his left ankle when he crashed into the boards during Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at St. Louis. He collided with Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, causing Couture to slam into the boards. The 30-year-old forward has scored 14 goals and 36 points in 45 games this season.

