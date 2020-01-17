MLB Drug Suspensions

Players that have been suspended for violations of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program since 2005 when testing…

Players that have been suspended for violations of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program since 2005 when testing with penalties for first violations began (x-tested positive while on 40-man roster):

2020 (1 player)

Jan. 17 — Justin Lawrence, RHP, Colorado, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

2019 (8 players)

Sept. 7 — Michael Pineda, RHP, Minnesota, 60 games, hydrochlorothiazide.

Aug. 6 — Tim Beckham, INF, Seattle, 80 games, stanozolol.

June 21 — Frankie Montas, RHP, Oakland, 80 games, ostarine.

May 2 — Mike Marjama, C, Retired Free Agent, 80 games, oxandrolone.

May 1 — x-Logan Webb, RHP, San Francisco, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

March 12 — Francis Martes, RHP, Houston, 80 games, clomiphene.

March 6 — Steven Wright, RHP, Boston, 80 games, human growth hormone GHRP-2.

Jan. 16 — x-Eric Skoglund, LHP, Kansas City, 80 games, ostarine and ligandrol.

2018 (8 players)

May 24 — Welington Castillo, C, Chicago White Sox, 80 games, erythropoietin.

May 15 — Robinson Cano, SS, Seattle, 80 games, furosemide.

March 18 — Jorge Polanco, SS, Minnesota, 80 games, stanozolol.

March 16 — x-Thomas Pannone, LHP, Toronto, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

March 10 — x-Jorge Bonifacio, OF, Kansas City, 80 games, boldenone.

Feb. 7 — x-Raudy Read, C, Washington, 80 games, boldenone.

Jan. 27 — Nik Turley, LHP, Pittsburgh, 80 games, ipamorelin.

Jan. 23 — x-Dean Deetz, RHP, Houston, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

2017 (3 players)

July 1 — David Paulino, RHP, Houston, 80 games, boldenone.

April 18 — Sterling Marte, OF, Pittsburgh, 80 games, nandrolone.

April 14 — x-Elniery Garcia, LHP, Philadelphia, 80 games, boldenone.

2016 (13 players)

July 8 — Cody Stanley, C, Free Agent, 162 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

June 13 — x-Herschel Powell, OF, Seattle, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

June 16 — x-Alec Asher, RHP, Philadelphia, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

June 1 — Marlon Byrd, OF, Cleveland, 162 games, ipamorelin

May 10 — x-Raul Mondesi, INF, Kansas City, 50 games, clenbuterol

May 2 — Josh Ravin, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers, 80 games, Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2.

April 28 — Dee Gordon, 2B, Miami, 80 games, testosterone and Clostebol.

April 22 — Chris Colabello, 1B-OF, Toronto, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

April 14 — Daniel Stumpf, LHP, Philadelphia, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

April 1 — Taylor Teagarden, C, Free Agent, 80 games, unamed PED.

Feb. 26 — Abraham Almonte, OF, Cleveland, 80 games, boldenone.

Feb. 12 — Jenrry Mejia, RHP, N.Y. Mets, life, boldenone (third positive test).

Feb. 5 — Juan Duran, OF, Cincinnati, 80 games, drostanolone, stanozolol and nandrolone.

2015 (6)

Sept. 12 — Cody Stanley, C, St. Louis, 80 games, testosterone.

July 28 — Jenrry Mejia, RHP, N.Y. Mets, 162 games, stanozolol and boldenone.

April 20 — Andrew McKirahan, LHP, Atlanta, 80 games, ipamorelin.

April 11 — Jenrry Mejia, RHP, N.Y. Mets, 80 games, stanozolol.

April 3 — Ervin Santana, RHP, Minnesota, stanozolol.

April 2 — x-Arodys Vizcaino, RHP, Atlanta, 80 games, steroid.

March 27 — David Rollins, P, Seattle, 80 games, stanozolol.

2014 (1)

July 23 — Cameron Maybin, OF, San Diego, 25 games, amphetamine.

2013 (15)

Dec. 20 — Troy Patton, LHP, Baltimore, 25 games, amphetamine.

Aug. 17 — Miguel Tejada, INF, Kansas City, 105 games, amphetamine. Tejada previously tested positive under the league’s amphetamine policy. That subjected him to a 25-game ban for a second test and an 80-game suspension for a third.

Aug. 5 — Alex Rodriguez, 3B, New York Yankees, 211 games from Aug. 8 through the remainder of the 2013 season and the 2014 seasons (reduced to 162 games — the 2014 season). Philadelphia LHP Antonio Bastardo, San Diego SS Everth Cabrera, New York Yankees C Francisco Cervelli, Texas OF Nelson Cruz, San Diego RHP Fautino De Los Santos (San Antonio-Texas), Houston LHP Sergio Escalona-x (Corpus Christi-Texas), New York Yankees OF Fernando Martinez-x (Scranton/Wilkes-IL), Seattle C Jesus Montero, Free Agent LHP Jordan Norberto-x, Detroit SS Jhonny Peralta, New York Mets OF Cesar Puello-x (Binghamton-Eastern) and New York Mets INF Jordany Valdespin-x (Las Vegas-PCL), 50 games each for violations of drug agreement and collective bargaining agreement.

July 29 — Ryan Braun, OF, Milwaukee, 65 games (remainder of season), violations of drug agreement and collective bargaining agreement.

2012 (8)

Nov. 27 — Carlos Ruiz, C, Philadelphia, 25 games, amphetamine.

Nov. 7 — Yasmani Grandal, C, San Diego, 50 games, testosterone.

Nov. 2 — Ryan Adams, SS, Baltimore, 25 games, amphetamine.

Aug. 22 — Bartolo Colon, RHP, Oakland, 50 games, testosterone.

Aug. 15 — Melky Cabrera, OF, San Francisco, 50 games, testosterone.

June 25 — Marlon Byrd, OF, Free Agent, 50 games, Tamoxifen.

June 19 — Freddy Galvis, INF, Philadelphia, 50 games, Clostebol metabolite.

May 7 — Guillermo Mota, RHP, San Francisco, 100 games, Clenbuterol.

2011 (2)

Dec. 4 — Manny Ramirez, OF, Free Agent, 50 games, violation.

Aug. 19 — Mark Rogers, P, Milwaukee, stimulant.

Ramirez announcement of pending issue made on April 8 while with Tampa Bay, when he opted to retire. On Dec. 4, Ramirez applied for reinstatement from voluntary retired list. MLB and the MLBPA agreed that he would serve a 50-game suspension for his violation upon his reinstatement after signing with a new club.

2010 (2)

Aug. 20 — Ronny Paulino, C, Florida, 50 games, performance.

April 20 — Edinson Volquez, P, Cincinnati, 50 games, performance.

2009 (4)

May 7 — Manny Ramirez, OF, L.A. Dodgers, 50 games, banned substance.

March 23 — x-Kelvin Pichardo, P, San Francisco, 50 games, performance.

Jan. 6 — x-Sergio Mitre, P, N.Y. Yankees, 50 games, performance.

Jan. 6 — J.C. Romero, P, Philadelphia, 50 games, performance.

2008 (3)

Nov. 11 — x-Henry Owens, P, Florida, 50 games, performance.

May 28 — x-Humberto Cota, C, Colorado, 50 games, performance.

April 30 — x-Eliezer Alfonzo, C, San Francisco, 50 games, performance.

2007 (8)

Dec. 6 — Jay Gibbons, OF, Baltimore, 15 days, performance.

Dec. 6 — Jose Guillen, OF, Kansas City, 15 days, performance.

Nov. 27 — Dan Serafini, P, Free Agent, 50 games, performance.

Oct. 31 — Mike Cameron, OF, Free Agent, 25 games, stimulant.

Sept. 7 — Ryan Jorgensen, C, Cincinnati, 50 games, violation.

Aug. 3 — Neifi Perez, INF, Detroit, 80 games, stimulant.

July 6 — Neifi Perez, INF, Detroit, 25 games, stimulant.

May 7 — Juan Salas, P, Tampa Bay, 50 games, performance.

2006 (3)

Nov. 1 — Guillermo Mota, P, Free Agent, 50 games, performance.

June 12 — Jason Grimsley, P, Arizona, 50 games, performance.

April 28 — x-Yusaku Iriki, P, N.Y. Mets, 50 games, performance.

2005 (12)

Nov. 2 — Matt Lawton, OF, Free Agent, 10 days, performance.

Oct. 18 — Felix Heredia, P, N.Y. Mets, 10 days, performance.

Oct. 4 — Carlos Almanzar, P, Texas, 10 days, performance.

Sept. 7 — Mike Morse, INF-OF, Seattle, 10 days, performance.

Aug. 2 — Ryan Franklin, P, Seattle, 10 days, performance.

Aug. 1 — Rafael Palmeiro, INF, Baltimore, 10 days, performance.

July 8 — Rafael Betancourt, P, Cleveland, 10 days, performance.

May 2 — Juan Rincon, P, Minnesota, 10 days, unavailable.

April 26 — Jamal Strong, OF, Seattle, 10 days, performance.

April 20 — Agustin Montero, P, Texas, 10 days, unavailable.

April 11 — Jorge Piedra, OF, Colorado, 10 days, unavailable.

April 3 — Alex Sanchez, OF, Tampa Bay, 10 days, performance.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.