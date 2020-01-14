Cardinals acquire OF Dean from Marlins for prospect Burgos

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Outfielder Austin Dean was acquired Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals from the Miami Marlins or…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Outfielder Austin Dean was acquired Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals from the Miami Marlins or 18-year-old minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos.

Dean, who was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week, batted .225 for them in 64 games last year and hit .337 with 18 home runs for Triple-A New Orleans.

Dean, who has a career average of .223 average with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 98 major league games, will be added to the Cardinals’ 40-man roster.

Burgos signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in September 2017. He batted .316 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 58 games last season in the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League.

