Calhoun can earn $23M over 3 seasons with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Kole Calhoun can earn $23 million over three seasons as part of his $16 million, two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Calhoun’s contract, announced Dec. 30, calls for salaries of $6 million this year and $8 million in 2021. The Diamondbacks have a $9 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.

The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, has a .249 average with 140 homers and 451 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .232 last year with 74 RBIs and a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.

