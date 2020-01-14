Truist Park new name for Atlanta Braves’ ballpark

ATLANTA (AP) — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, replacing SunTrust Park. Atlanta announced the…

Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank’s merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.

Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves’ home opener against Miami on April 3. SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.

Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the new branding to endure for the “next 20-plus years.”

