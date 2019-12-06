Rangers sign hurler…Cubs, Winkler deal…Carmelo contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have added another veteran pitcher to their starting rotation with the signing of…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have added another veteran pitcher to their starting rotation with the signing of right-hander Kyle Gibson. The 32-year-old free agent got a $28 million, three-year contract and could make an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. Gibson goes into a rotation with fellow 30-something pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. Gibson was 13-7 in 34 games last season and started 29. He has averaged more than 172 innings over the past six seasons.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and reliever Dan Winkler have agreed to a one-year contract that pays $750,000 in the majors. The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-2 with two saves and a 3.68 ERA in 117 relief appearances over five seasons with Atlanta. He was 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 27 outings for the Braves last year before getting traded to San Francisco for pitcher Mark Melancon on July 31. Winkler spent the rest of the season in the minors. The Cubs went 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say kicker Adam Vinatieri and receiver T.Y. Hilton will not play Sunday at Tampa Bay because of injuries. Vinatieri was limited at practice Wednesday and didn”t work out Thursday because of an injured knee. Hilton will miss his fifth game in six weeks because of a calf injury. Running back Marlon Mack and rookie receiver Parris Campbell are both expected to return.

PORTLAND (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have given forward Carmelo Anthony a fully guaranteed contract for the remainder of the season. Anthony was signed by the Blazers to a non-guaranteed deal last month. Anthony has meshed well with the Blazers, averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds since joining the team. The 10-time NBA All-Star was named Western Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over Portland’s three-game winning streak.

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Matt Jones birdied his final hole for a 6-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after two rounds on a day of low scoring at the Australian Open. Jones had a 36-hole total of 10-under 132 at The Australian Golf Club. Paul Casey shot 65 and Dimitrios Papadatos 66 and were tied for second. American Cameron Tringale shot 65 and Louis Oosthuizen 66 to be among those two shots behind.

