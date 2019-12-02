Outfielder Kevin Pillar cut loose by San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants allowed Kevin Pillar to become a free agent by failing to offer the outfielder…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants allowed Kevin Pillar to become a free agent by failing to offer the outfielder a 2020 contract.

Acquired from Toronto on April 2, Pillar hit .264 for San Francisco with 21 homers and 87 RBIs. He made $5.8 million and likely would have received a salary of around $10 million had the Giants offered a contract, which would have made him eligible for arbitration.

San Francisco also declined to offer contracts to left-hander Tyler Anderson, right-hander Rico Garcia and outfielder Joey Rickard and agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Alex Dickerson ($925,000), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($805,000) and second baseman Donovan Solano ($1,375,000).

No Giants remain eligible for arbitration.

Dickerson played 68 games for the Giants and San Diego Padres last season, batting a career-best .276 having played parts of three major league seasons. The Giants acquired Dickerson from their division rival last June. He made 33 starts in the outfield for San Francisco, 32 in left.

Solano appeared in 81 games for the Giants and batted .330 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 23 RBIs in 215 at-bats. Peralta went 1-1 with a 5.67 ERA over 47 outings between the Reds and Giants. He didn’t have a decision in eight appearances and 5 2/3 innings for San Francisco after being claimed off waivers in September.

