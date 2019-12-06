Latest sports and scores

NBA-KNICKS-FIZDALE FIRED AP source: Knicks fire coach David Fizdale NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision…

NBA-KNICKS-FIZDALE FIRED

AP source: Knicks fire coach David Fizdale

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the New York Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18.

Fizdale ran practice Friday, but was then fired, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. The Knicks have lost eight straight games, with the last two by scores of 132-88 to Milwaukee on Monday night and 129-92 to Denver on Thursday night. They have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season in Fizdale’s first season. Fizdale’s firing was first reported by ESPN.

In other NBA news:

— The Portland Trail Blazers have given forward Carmelo Anthony a fully guaranteed contract for the remainder of the season. Anthony was signed by the Blazers to a non-guaranteed deal last month. Anthony has meshed well with the Blazers, averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds since joining the team. The 10-time NBA All-Star was named Western Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over Portland’s three-game winning streak.

MLB-WHITE SOX-GUERRERO

White Sox claim hard-throwing Tayron Guerrero off waivers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox claimed hard-throwing reliever Tayron Guerrero off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday. Boasting about a 100-mph fastball, the 6-foot-8 right-hander went 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 52 appearances for Miami last season. He had 43 strikeouts over 46 innings. The 28-year-old Guerrero has a 5.77 ERA in 113 appearances over parts of three seasons with San Diego and Miami. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 2. The White Sox went 72-89 in their seventh straight losing season. But they believe they are poised for a turnaround with a promising young core.

In other MLB news:

—The Texas Rangers have added another veteran pitcher to their starting rotation with the signing of right-hander Kyle Gibson. The 32-year-old free agent got a $28 million, three-year contract and could make an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. Gibson was 13-7 in 34 games last season and started 29. He has averaged more than 172 innings over the past six seasons.

— Free agent catcher Alex Avila and the Minnesota Twins have reached agreement on a one-year contract for $4.25 million. A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press on Friday. Avila hit .207 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 63 games for Arizona last season. He turns 33 in January. T

—The Chicago Cubs and reliever Dan Winkler have agreed to a one-year contract that pays $750,000 in the majors. The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-2 with two saves and a 3.68 ERA in 117 relief appearances over five seasons with Atlanta

—The New York Mets have re-signed reliever Brad Brach to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old Brach was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 16 games for the Mets last season. They signed the former All-Star on Aug. 8 after he was released by the Cubs.

.NHL-MAPLE LEAFS-JOHNSON Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson out at least 10 games

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will miss at least 10 games because of a leg injury.

The Swede underwent a CT scan Thursday after he was hurt Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The team said Friday he was placed on long-term injury reserve, meaning he will be out at least 10 games or 24 days. He will be reassessed after the Christmas break. Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season. The Maple Leafs recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenseman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlins.

NFL-JETS-INJURIES

Jets’ Adams doubtful, Bell questionable vs. Dolphins

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will likely be without Jamal Adams and Brian Poole in their secondary against Miami.

Their backfield could also be missing Le’Veon Bell, who was sent home Friday with an illness that sidelined him for two practices. Adams was officially listed as doubtful for the Jets’ game against the Dolphins on Sunday with a sprained left ankle. The star safety sat out practice all week and appears likely to miss a game for the first time in his three-year NFL career.

Adams, who leads the Jets in tackles and sacks, was hurt early in New York’s loss at Cincinnati last Sunday but played through the pain. He wasn’t his usual playmaking self, and coach Adam Gase noticed the energetic safety was noticeably subdued.

PGA-WORLD CHALLENGE

Woodland leads in the Bahamas as Tiger gets within 2 shots

ALBANY, Bahamas (AP) — Gary Woodland finished with two straight birdies for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson going into the final round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Another shot back was tournament host Tiger Woods, trying to win his holiday event for the first time since 2011. Woods finally birdied the 18th at Albany for a 67. He was tied for third with Justin Thomas and defending champion Jon Rahm. Patrick Reed was penalized two shots for improving his line of play from a waste bunker. That gave him a 74. He was three behind.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.