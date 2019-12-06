AP source: Free agent catcher Avila, Twins reach 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Free agent catcher Alex Avila and the Minnesota Twins have reached agreement on a one-year contract for…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Free agent catcher Alex Avila and the Minnesota Twins have reached agreement on a one-year contract for $4.25 million.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized, confirmed the details on Friday.

Avila hit .207 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 63 games for Arizona last season. He also pitched in two games.

Avila turns 33 in January. He’s batted .235 with 103 homers in an 11-season career with Detroit, the White Sox, the Cubs and Arizona.

The AL Central champion Twins had been looking for a reliable backup this offseason. Jason Castro became a free agent, so Minnesota was in the market for a veteran complement to Mitch Garver after his breakout season. Garver hit 31 home runs in 93 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.