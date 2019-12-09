Alex Claudio, Brewers agree to $1.75 million, 1-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a $1.75 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday, a week after…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a $1.75 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday, a week after the Brewers allowed him to become a free agent.

The agreement is for about $500,000 less than Claudio was projected to earn if the Brewers had allowed him to become eligible for salary arbitration.

In addition to his base salary, Claudio can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses.

Claudio, who turns 28 next month, led big league pitchers with 83 appearances last season. He was 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA in 62 innings, striking out 44 and walking 24. He made $1,275,000.

Claudio pitched for Texas from 2014-18 and was acquired by the Brewers in a trade last December.

Milwaukee also claimed infielder Ronny Rodríguez off waivers from Detroit.

