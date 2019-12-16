Adam Warren to rehab from Tommy John with New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Warren will rehab from Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees. Warren agreed Monday…

Warren agreed Monday to a minor league contract with his former team but is not expected to pitch next year while he recovers from surgery that took place in September.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Warren debuted with the Yankees in 2012, was traded to the Chicago Cubs in December 2015, reacquired by New York in July 2016 and dealt to Seattle in July 2018. He signed a one-year contract with San Diego as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season and was 4-1 with a 5.34 ERA in 25 relief appearances through June 7, then was placed on the injured list the following day with a strained right forearm.

Warren is 30-24 with a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts and 302 relief appearances over two seasons.

His deal, first reported by The Athletic, provides for an $800,000 salary should he be added to the 40-man roster during the 2020 season, but he likely will not return until 2021.

