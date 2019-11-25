Home » MLB News » Tigers acquire RHP Agrazal…

Tigers acquire RHP Agrazal from Pirates for cash

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 7:41 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have acquired right-hander Dario Agrazal from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.

The Tigers announced the deal Monday. The 24-year-old Agrazal made 14 starts and one relief appearance for the Pirates last season. He went 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA.

The Tigers also announced they have requested unconditional release waivers on right-hander Drew VerHagen so he can pursue an opportunity in Japan. VerHagen pitched mostly in relief in 2019, going 4-3 with a 5.90 ERA.

