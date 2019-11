42 teams targeted to be dropped from current minor leagues

The 42 minor league teams identified by Major League Baseball as targets to be dropped from their current circuits in…

The 42 minor league teams identified by Major League Baseball as targets to be dropped from their current circuits in an initial proposal for a revised Professional Baseball Agreement that would start in 2021. Current major league affiliation in parentheses:

Double-A

Eastern League

Binghamton, N.Y. (New York Mets)

Erie, Pa. (Detroit)

Southern League

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Cincinnati)

Jackson, Tenn. (Arizona)

Class A Advanced

California League

Lancaster (Colorado)

Carolina League

Frederick, Md. (Baltimore)

Florida State League

Daytona (Cincinnati)

Kissimmee (Atlanta)

Class A

Midwest League

Burlington, Iowa (Los Angeles Angels)

Clinton, Iowa (Miami)

Quad Cities, Iowa (Houston)

South Atlantic League

Charleston, W.Va. (Seattle)

Hagerstown, Md. (Washington)

Lexington, Ky. (Kansas City)

Class A Short Season

New York-Penn League

Auburn, N.Y. (Washington)

Batavia, N.Y. (Miami)

Lowell, Mass. (Boston)

Mahoning Valley, Ohio (Cleveland)

Norwich, Conn. (Detroit)

State College, Pa. (St. Louis)

Staten Island, N.Y. (New York Yankees)

Vermont (Oakland)

Williamsport, Pa. (Philadelphia)

Northwest League

Salem-Keizer, Ore. (San Francisco)

Tri-City, Wash. (San Diego)

Rookie Advanced

Appalachian League

Bluefield, W. Va. (Toronto)

Bristol, Va. (Pittsburgh)

Burlington, N.C. (Kansas City)

Danville, Va. (Atlanta)

Elizabethton, Tenn. (Minnesota)

Greeneville, Tenn. (Cincinnati)

Johnson City, Tenn. (St. Louis)

Kingsport, Tenn. (New York Mets)

Princeton, W. Va. (Tampa Bay)

Pioneer League

Billings, Mont. (Cincinnati)

Grand Junction, Colo. (Colorado)

Great Falls, Mont. (Chicago White Sox)

Idaho Falls (Kansas City)

Missoula, Mont. (Arizona)

Ogden, Utah (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Orem, Utah (Los Angeles Angels)

Rocky Mountain, Colo. (Milwaukee)

