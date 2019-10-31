Home » MLB News » Phillies hire Bryan Price…

Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach

The Associated Press

October 31, 2019, 12:28 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as their pitching coach.

Price joins new manager Joe Girardi’s staff after going 279-387 with Cincinnati over parts of five seasons from 2014-18. He previously was pitching coach for the Reds (2010-13), Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Mariners (2000-05).

Price replaces Chris Young, who was fired along with manager Gabe Kapler. The Phillies retained several coaches from Kapler’s staff before hiring Girardi last week.

The team still has a vacancy for hitting coach.

