Porcello pitches strong 6 innings, Red Sox rout Rangers 10-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rick Porcello sat in the visitors’ dugout following six strong innings pitched on Wednesday night and…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rick Porcello sat in the visitors’ dugout following six strong innings pitched on Wednesday night and soaked in what could be his final start for the Boston Red Sox.

Christian Vázquez, Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers homered, and Porcello improved to 14-12 as the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 10-3.

Porcello, who will be a free agent after this season, allowed all three runs (all in the first inning) on six hits, no walks and two hit batters in six innings. He matched a season high with eight strikeouts and retired his last 11 batters.

“It was definitely a special night for me just to go out there and get a win with all these guys that have gone through a lot together the last five years,” said Porcello, who said he hasn’t shut the door on returning to Boston. “From the bottom of my heart, it’s been an absolute pleasure to wear this uniform and pitch for the Red Sox organization.”

In the 30-year-old Porcello’s last three starts, he gave up five earned runs in 17 innings with 20 strikeouts and one walk. He is 73-55 in five seasons with the Red Sox, including winning the 2016 American League Cy Young award. He was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in December 2014.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re very proud of what he’s done throughout his years here,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Vázquez broke a third-inning tie with a two-run homer. It was Boston’s 239rd homer this season, breaking the franchise record set in 2003.

Vázquez has 23 home runs this season in 136 games after hitting 10 in 291 games during his first four seasons. He was removed in the third inning with a tight left hamstring and probably won’t play again until Sunday.

Moreland also hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Devers hit a solo shot in the seventh.

Moreland, who played his first seven major league seasons with Texas before joining the Red Sox as a free agent in December 2016, hit his two-run shot as part of a four-hit game that matched his career best. His other four-hit game was as a member of the Rangers in August 2015.

“Just trying to make the most of it, the last few games we’ve got,” Moreland said. “Enjoy the moment.”

Kolby Allard (4-2), who was acquired on July 30 from the Atlanta Braves, allowed five runs in three innings, losing his second straight start. Texas has lost nine of 10.

“We had a chance to do some real damage, and obviously was nice to get,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, “but I felt like we could have probably gotten more there. He got a little bit off the hook.”

Rougned Odor had a two-run double for the Rangers during a three-run first inning. Odor leads Texas with 86 RBIs and is hitting .203.

DEVERS DELIVERS AGAIN

Devers also doubled and leads the AL with 88 extra base hits. His 59 multi-hit games are second in the league to 60 for the New York Yankees’ D.J. LeMahieu. He has 196 hits this season and has set club records for third basemen with 32 homers and 52 doubles.

“It’s fun to see it,” Cora said. “It’s amazing what he’s doing.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers DH Willie Calhoun was hit by a pitch in the left elbow in the first inning and left the game with a forearm bone contusion. … Red Sox RF Mookie Betts (toe) and 2B Brock Holt (knee) will probably return for Friday’s home game opening the team’s final series against Baltimore. … Boston LHP David Price (wrist) is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Mike Minor (13-10, 3.52) will take his third and final shot at setting a career mark for wins in the series finale on Thursday afternoon after losing his two previous starts. The Red Sox will throw a bullpen game, probably beginning with LHP Brian Johnson (1-3, 6.05).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.