Mike Minor, Rangers deal Yankees 1st shutout in 221 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 221 tries to shut out the Yankees, helping the Texas Rangers beat New York 7-0 Monday.

The Yankees had the second-longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900 behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33. New York was previously shut out June 30, 2018, by Chris Sale and the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino, Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo homered to back Minor (12-8), who allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five, walked one and threw 111 pitches before being pulled with two on in the eighth.

Shawn Kelley replaced Minor and retired DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge to end the eighth. Emmanuel Clase shut down the heart of the order in the ninth to stop New York’s string of 220 straight games with a run.

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (10-8) grinded through six innings of two-run ball. He allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out five.

The Yankees’ scoring streak nearly fell Sunday when they trailed Oakland 4-0 after 7 1/2 innings, but New York rallied and won 5-4 on Mike Ford’s game-ending solo homer in the ninth.

ASTROS 3, BREWERS 2, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Springer’s home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston over Milwaukee.

The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

With Houston leading 2-1, Yelich led off the ninth with his 43rd home run of the season, a solo shot on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Roberto Osuna (4-3).

Osuna later committed a throwing error that left runners at first and second. But he escaped with an inning-ending strikeout of pinch-hitter Travis Shaw.

Springer’s own solo blast, his 30th of the season, came off reliever Junior Guerra (8-5) to start the 10th. Yordan Alvarez also homered for Houston.

Houston has won 12 of its last 15 games.

METS 7, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings and Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer as New York topped Washington.

The loss ended Washington’s four-game winning streak and denied the Nationals from moving 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Syndergaard (10-7) allowed a leadoff single to Trea Turner, then retired the next 16 batters in his first start since yielding a career-high 10 runs against the Cubs on Wednesday. It was Syndergaard’s third 10-strikeout performance of the season and the 17th of his career.

Joe Ross (3-4) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Washington avoided the shutout when former Met Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth off reliever Tyler Bashlor.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game.

The Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race.

Pham’s third hit of the game came off Dillon Tate (0-1) after Joey Wendle walked with one out and moved up on a grounder. He also had a two-run double.

Colin Poche (4-4) pitched one inning for the win.

Austin Meadows hit his 25th homer, a two-run drive off Asher Wojciechowski, put the Rays up 2-0 in the third. Pham’s double made it 4-0 in the fifth.

Hanser Alberto homered for Baltimore.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Max Kepler’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Trailing 3-2, Minnesota started the eighth with two singles off Buck Farmer (5-6). He retired the next two batters, but Ehire Adrianza’s infield single loaded the bases for Kepler. Matt Hall relieved and Kepler lined his single to center field.

Zack Littell (3-0) got the win and Taylor Rogers worked a perfect ninth for his 22nd save.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up two runs on nine hits in six innings. Twins starter Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera hit a solo home run, his 10th, in the first. Adrianza put Minnesota ahead with a homer in the second.

BRAVES 6, BLUE JAYS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win in Atlanta’s victory over Toronto.

The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.

Soroka (11-3) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings in his first win in three starts against Toronto. Mark Melancon threw a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save.

Jacob Waguespack (4-3) was hurt by five walks.

PHILLIES 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia overpowered Cincinnati.

Harper extended his hitting and scoring streaks to 10 games.

Philadelphia starter Drew Smyly (3-6) tied his season high with eight strikeouts while earning his first win in six starts. He gave up four hits, one run and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani (9-8) shook off a rough start to last seven innings, giving up three hits and four runs with two walks and eight strikeouts.

CARDINALS 3, GIANTS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead St. Louis over San Francisco.

Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. They stretched their lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central 3½ games.

Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost six of seven.

Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits. He struck out one and did not walk a batter in a 96-pitch stint. Carlos Martínez picked up his 18th save in 21 chances.

Tyler Beede (3-9) gave up three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one.

CUBS 5, MARINERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and Chicago snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak, rallying to beat Seattle.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained 3½ games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

Matt Wisler (3-3) took the loss.

David Phelps (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Duane Underwood Jr. and Brad Wieck closed it out.

The Mariners got their run off Kyle Hendricks in the fifth on back-to-back doubles with one out by Dylan Moore and Dee Gordon.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, PADRES 7

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra and Arizona beat San Diego.

The Diamondbacks have won seven of eight. The Padres had won three of four.

Rojas also doubled and singled twice and Ketel Marte drove in four runs for the Diamondbacks.

A six-run second inning put the Diamondbacks comfortably ahead for good, helped by a wild pitch and throwing error. Rojas, Marte, pitcher Mike Leake and Nick Ahmed drove in runs in the inning.

Padres starter Cal Quantrill (6-6) was charged with eight runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Ty France hit a three-run homer for the Padres.

Leake (11-10) got through 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits for his first win at home with the Diamondbacks.

INDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Santana homered, Franmil Reyes had a three-run double and Cleveland defeated Chicago.

Santana hit his team-leading 32nd home run with one out in the sixth and had an RBI single in the seventh.

Reyes’ first-inning drive to the wall in left-center gave Cleveland the lead after Chicago starter Ross Detwiler walked the bases loaded.

Rookie right-hander Aaron Civale (3-3) allowed three runs — one earned — in five innings.

The Indians needed a boost after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Cleveland trails Minnesota by 5 ½ games in the AL Central and is a half-game behind the Rays in the race for the first wild-card spot.

The White Sox have dropped seven straight — matching their longest streak of the season — and are a season-high 17 games under .500.

DODGERS 16, ROCKIES 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson homered twice and drove in five runs before running into the right-field wall on a spectacular catch in the fifth inning, Gavin Lux scored three runs in his major-league debut, and Los Angeles routed Colorado.

The Dodgers slugged seven homers. They pounded out 17 hits, two off their season high.

Lux started at second base, going 2 for 5 with a single in his first at-bat and a double in his next.

Corey Seager added a three-run homer, Chris Taylor had a pair of solo shots and Matt Beaty had a solo homer. Cody Bellinger hit his 44th homer.

Walker Buehler (12-3) allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings, striking out five and walking none.

Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Ian Desmond had solo homers, and Nolan Arenado added a two-run shot for the Rockies, who dropped their seventh in a row.

Peter Lambert (2-6) gave up six runs and eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

