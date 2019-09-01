Indians’ Carrasco reinstated from IL, Kipnis out of lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since late May when…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since late May when he was diagnosed with leukemia, was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Carrasco went 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts before being shut down after pitching May 30 against the Chicago White Sox. He has since made four minor league appearances, permitting one run while striking out eight in five innings.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis, who left in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 9-6 loss to Tampa Bay with right wrist discomfort, was out of Sunday’s starting lineup. His status will be re-evaluated Monday.

Cleveland, which started Sunday with a half-game lead game over the Rays and Oakland for the first AL wild card, recently lost two players to injuries.

Left fielder Tyler Naquin was placed on the IL on Saturday with a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee after getting hurt Friday. Third baseman José Ramírez has been on the IL since Aug. 25 with a broken right hand.

The Indians made a number of other moves Sunday when rosters expanded for September.

Right-hander Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the IL, catcher Eric Hasse was recalled, and right-hander James Hoyt and infielder Ryan Flaherty has their contracts purchased from Triple-A Columbus.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Naquin, right-hander A.J. Cole (right shoulder) and left-hander Tyler Olson (non-baseball medical condition) were transferred from the 10- to 60-day IL. Right-hander Jon Edwards was designated for assignment.

