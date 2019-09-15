Cubs’ Rizzo exits with sprained right ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning with a sprained right ankle.

X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no broken bones. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The first baseman suffered the injury while fielding a bunt.

With a runner on second and none out, Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams bunted to the third-base side of the mound. Rizzo charged aggressively and rolled the ankle a couple of steps before fielding the ball. He threw wide to first base and then dropped to the ground in obvious pain.

Rizzo had to be helped off the field and could put no pressure on his right leg.

The injury could be a significant blow to the playoff-contending Cubs, who have already lost shortstop Javier Báez for the season with a fractured left thumb.

The 30-year-old Rizzo is hitting .289 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs in 140 games this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.