Tim Tebow put on Triple-A injured list by Syracuse Mets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Tebow has been placed on the injured list because of a cut hand by Triple-A Syracuse, where he is hitting just .163 this season.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was hurt while fielding a ball in the outfield at Toledo on Sunday. Manager Tony DeFrancesco says the cut is in a bad spot and required several stitches.

Tebow is in his third year of professional ball and first in Triple-A after a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL. He has 39 hits in 77 games with four homers, 19 RBIs, 98 strikeouts and 20 walks in 239 at-bats. He was hitting just above .200 in July.

He hit .273 at Double-A Binghamton last year with six homer and 36 RBIs in 271 at-bats over 84 games before breaking a bone in his right hand, an injury that ended his season.

