Edwin Jackson agrees to minor league deal with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to Triple-A Toledo. The 35-year-old was 1-5 with an 11.12 ERA this season for Toronto, his record 14th major league team over a 17-year big career. The Blue Jays released him on Friday. He was an All-Star with the Tigers a decade ago, threw a no-hitter the next year with Arizona and helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011. Detroit traded Jackson in 2009 as part of a three-team deal with the New York Yankees and Arizona, trades that brought right-hander Max Scherzer and outfielder Austin Jackson to the Tigers. Detroit announced the deal Monday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

