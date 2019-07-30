Blue Jays closer Giles gets cortisone shot for inflammation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, who has been the subject of trade speculation, got a…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, who has been the subject of trade speculation, got a cortisone shot in his right elbow Tuesday to treat what the club called mild inflammation.

Toronto head athletic trainer Nikki Huffman says an MRI showed no structural problems, and that the shot would provide Giles with “a long-lasting effect.” Huffman also said Giles has been cleared to throw in two days, though when he makes it back to the mound is unclear.

The club said the inflammation was unrelated to the elbow injury Giles sustained when he fell during a game a couple months ago. Giles also missed time in June with inflammation.

The prognosis likely scuttles any potential trades before Wednesday’s deadline. Several contenders looking for bullpen help had been interested in Giles, who is 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 14 saves.

