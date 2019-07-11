All-Star Game television rating sets record low

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game had a record low television rating. The American League’s 4-3 win over the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game had a record low television rating.

The American League’s 4-3 win over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by an average of 5.93 million households and 8.14 million viewers.

That is down from the previous record low rating of 5.2 and 8.69 million viewers for the AL’s 8-6, 10-inning victory last year.

The Home Run Derby drew a combined 6.2 million viewers and a 4.54 rating in metered markets on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 5.97 million viewers and a 4.39 rating last year.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a broadcast.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.