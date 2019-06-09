Yankees place RHP Germán on injured list with hip flexor

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Domingo German on the injured list with a left hip flexor, an injury that has bothered him for a few weeks but he didn't disclose to the team until Saturday.

CLEVELAND (AP) — There’s a valid reason for Domingo Germán’s recent struggles.

The New York Yankees placed the right-hander on the injured list with a left hip flexor, an injury that has bothered him for a few weeks but he didn’t disclose to the team until Saturday.

Germán became the 19th Yankees player on the IL this season, one shy of last year’s total for the entire season.

He has an 8.59 ERA in his past three starts, a span in which he has given up seven homers in 14 2/3 innings. He was touched for two homers, including a two-run, tiebreaker by Carlos Santana in the sixth inning Friday in a 5-2 loss that denied Germán his 10th win.

“The first I heard of it was yesterday after he got done playing catch here,” said manager Aaron Bone, adding Germán said he initially felt discomfort during a start in Kansas City on May 26.

In that game, Germán gave up seven runs and nine hits in five innings — his worst start by far this season.

Boone said he wasn’t mad at Germán for keeping his injury private.

“It’s hard to know what level of discomfort he’s in,” Boone said. “We always want our players to treat any (medical) issues, but in major league sports, there are things that you deal with every day when you go out there. I understand that.”

Boone said the right-hander will undergo an MRI on Monday.

“We’ll see what they say and hope it’s something minor,” Boone said.

German is 0-1 with two no-decisions in his past three starts. Prior to that, he was 9-1 with a 2.60 ERA.

To take his spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Germán’s injury is another blow to the Yankees, who have been ravaged all season by injuries. In addition to being without slugging stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, New York’s pitching staff is minus starter Luis Severino (shoulder), reliever Dellin Betances (shoulder).

Boone was using his bullpen to get through Sunday’s game after placing Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.