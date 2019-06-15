202
Umpire Jim Wolf to miss rest of Indians-Tigers series

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 3:34 pm 06/15/2019 03:34pm
From left to right, umpire Jim Wolf, first base umpire Sam Holbrook, third base umpire Manny Gonzalez and home plate umpire Dan Iassogna wait for batting lineups before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Detroit. Wolf was scheduled to be the third base umpire, but left the game in the first inning. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Muchlinski is replacing Jim Wolf on the umpiring crew for the rest of this weekend’s Indians-Tigers series in Detroit.

Major League Baseball said Saturday that Wolf is tending to a medical issue. Wolf, brother of former big league pitcher Randy Wolf, left the series opener Friday night in the first inning, and the game continued with three umpires.

Muchlinski is leaving his replay assignment to join Sam Holbrook’s crew in Detroit for games Saturday night and Sunday. Dan Iassogna and Manny Gonzalez are also on that crew.

