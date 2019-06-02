Things to know about the Major League Baseball draft

Baltimore Orioles have No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft for the second time. Here's what else you should know entering the 2019 draft on Monday.

A few things to know about this year’s Major League Baseball draft:

WHEN: Starts Monday at 7 p.m. EDT and continues for 40 rounds over three days, with first two rounds (and two “competitive balance rounds” and free agent compensation picks) from MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. Rounds 3-10 on Tuesday and rounds 11-40 on Wednesday will be held via conference calls with teams.

FIRST PICK: Baltimore Orioles have No. 1 overall pick for second time, and first since taking LSU pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989.

ORDER: Determined by reverse order of finish in overall standings from last season.

TOP PROSPECTS: Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn; Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday, Georgia high school shortstop CJ Abrams, Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop, TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo and Florida high school outfielder Riley Greene.

ON THE CLOCK: Teams have 3-4 minutes to make picks in first round, and 1 minute in first competitive balance round, second round, second competitive balance round, compensatory picks and rounds 3-10. Rest of draft has selections without time delays.

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUNDS: These rounds give teams with lowest revenues and smallest markets opportunity to get additional picks. Seven teams awarded picks for competitive balance round A following first round through formula that considers winning percentage and revenue. Eight additional teams received picks for competitive balance round B following second round. Competitive balance picks are tradeable up until a few hours before draft begins, but teams not permitted to deal any other picks in draft.

SIGNING DEADLINE: Teams must sign drafted players, other than those who were college seniors, by 5 p.m. EDT on July 12. Players who have exhausted their college eligibility have until one week before 2020 draft to sign.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.