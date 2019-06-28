Ohtani, Calhoun help Angels win 4th straight, 8-3 over A’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Kole Calhoun provided the big hits for the Los Angeles Angels, but they weren’t the only ones to contribute. Ohtani and Calhoun each hit two-run homers, but every…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Kole Calhoun provided the big hits for the Los Angeles Angels, but they weren’t the only ones to contribute.

Ohtani and Calhoun each hit two-run homers, but every player in the lineup had at least one hit as Los Angeles beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 for its fourth straight win.

“We’re as deep as we’ve been since I’ve been here. We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things. This is kind of what we’ve been waiting for since spring training,” Calhoun said.

With Andrelton Simmons coming off the injured list, Thursday was the first game where the Angels had their entire lineup in place. Ohtani and Justin Upton were on the IL to begin the year.

Getting all of the pieces in place is also coming at the right moment. This is the first time this season the Angels are two games above .500 and only the third time they have won at least four straight games.

The Angels had 12 hits and are batting .270 in June, which is third in the AL. The two homers gave them 44 this month, which is second in the AL and a new club record for June.

“It’s a good lineup. They have a solid amount of players with power,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s tough to pitch around guys and it is deep. They are going to be a tough team to deal with.”

Both homers were to center field and came on sinker pitches by Tanner Anderson (0-3). Calhoun’s drive gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the second. Ohtani’s shot came during a five-run third that broke the game open.

Griffin Canning (3-4) allowed only three hits over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander surrendered both his runs on solo shots. Ramon Laureano lined a slider over the wall in left-center in the second and Matt Olson connected on a fastball in the fourth.

“It was a good test for me because I have been trying to play to my strengths,” said Canning, who worked at least six innings for the sixth time in 11 starts. “It’s been awesome having our full, healthy lineup. All those guys are clicking and feeding off each other.”

Luis Rengifo had three hits, including a two-run single in the third that chased Anderson, who had his shortest outing in four major-league starts. The right-hander went 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs and eight hits.

“He got off to a decent start and then had some trouble with their lefties. He had some trouble painting away and getting inside. It happened in a hurry in the third,” Melvin said of Anderson.

STREAKS AND STATS

This was the third time this season all nine Angels starters had a hit. … Ohtani became the fifth player in Angels history to have 10 or more HRs in his first two seasons. He joins C.J. Cron, Mike Napoli, Wally Joyner and Lee Thomas. … Laureano has five home runs and 15 RBIs over his last 14 games.

STAR GAZING

Mike Trout, who was named a starter for the AL for the July 9 All-Star Game, went 1 for 4 and drove in a run. Trout is batting .347 (34 for 98) with 10 HRs and 27 RBIs over his last 26 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: DH Khris Davis was hit on his elbow by a pitch during the seventh inning and was taken out of the game. Melvin said Davis’ status for tomorrow’s game is uncertain. … RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) threw 20 pitches on flat ground Thursday. He is expected to throw a bullpen session Saturday.

Angels: RHP Keynan Middleton will throw to hitters in Arizona on Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery last year. It will be three more weeks before he could be activated.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (7-3, 4.20 ERA) has gone 5-0 with a 2.51 ERA in his last nine starters, including a no-hitter May 7 against Cincinnati.

Angels: Will go with an opener before turning it over to RHP Felix Pena (5-2, 4.68). Los Angeles have used an opener in 10 of Pena’s last 11 appearances.

