Catcher Chris Stewart released by Padres

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 2:25 pm 06/09/2019 02:25pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Catcher Chris Stewart has been released from his minor league contract by the San Diego Padres after exercising his right to be let go if not added to the major league roster by June 1.

The 37-year-old hit .277 with two doubles, one homer and eight RBIs in 19 games with Triple-A El Paso.

