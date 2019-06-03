A team-by-team look at baseball’s draft from 1996-2018

Using the search engine at Baseball-Reference.com, The Associated Press evaluated each team’s draft performance from 1996 through 2018, adding up wins above replacement (WAR) figures for drafted players. For each pick, the player’s career WAR…

Using the search engine at Baseball-Reference.com, The Associated Press evaluated each team’s draft performance from 1996 through 2018, adding up wins above replacement (WAR) figures for drafted players.

For each pick, the player’s career WAR was added to the appropriate total for the team, depending on whether or not the player signed with the team after being drafted. Some players had their WAR totals included multiple times, if they were drafted more than once.

Stats are through May 25. Compensation picks were considered part of the first round where applicable.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 581.8 (MLB rank: 4th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 440.1 (rank: 5th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 141.7

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 13 (rank: 12th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Trevor Bauer, 2011, first round, pick No. 3 (15.2 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Adam Eaton, 2010, 19th round, pick No. 571 (17.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2001, 100.9 WAR (Ian Kinsler, Dan Uggla, Seth Smith)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2009, 70.2 WAR (Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock)

Highest pick: Justin Upton, 2005; Dansby Swanson, 2015 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Max Scherzer, 2006, first round, pick No. 11 (56.6 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Ian Kinsler, 2000 and 2001, 29th and 26th rounds (57.1 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Max Scherzer, 2006, pick No. 11 (56.6 WAR)

Details: Yes, the Diamondbacks drafted Kinsler in back-to-back years but didn’t sign him either time. That miss doesn’t detract too much from a solid draft history that includes standouts like Scherzer, Goldschmidt and Upton.

ATLANTA BRAVES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 537.9 (MLB rank: 9th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 405.8 (rank: 9th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 132.1

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 12 (rank: tie-13th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Alex Wood, 2012, second round (11.6 WAR) Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Marcus Giles, 1996, 53rd round, pick No. 1,512 (16.8 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2007, 118.8 WAR (Jason Heyward, Freddie Freeman, Brandon Belt, Craig Kimbrel)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2007, 74.1 WAR (Jason Heyward, Freddie Freeman)

Highest pick: Ian Anderson, 2016 (pick No. 3)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Adam Wainwright, 2000, first round, pick No. 29 (38.3 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Brandon Belt, 2007, 11th round (22.8 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Adam Wainwright, 2000, pick No. 29 (38.3 WAR)

Details: Kimbrel was part of that remarkable 2007 class, but he didn’t sign with the Braves then. They took him 30 rounds higher in 2008.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 410.8 (MLB rank: 21st)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 301.4 (rank: 23rd)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 109.4

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 14 (rank: tie-20th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 10 (rank: tie-22nd)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Kevin Gausman, 2012, first round, pick No. 4 (11.3 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Jerry Hairston, 1997, 11th round, pick No. 345 (13.1 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1999, 55.9 WAR (Brian Roberts, Erik Bedard)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1999, 53.7 WAR (Brian Roberts, Erik Bedard)

Highest pick: Manny Machado, 2010 (pick No. 3)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Manny Machado, 2010, first round, pick No. 3 (35.2 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Cliff Lee, 1998, 20th round (43.5 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Manny Machado, 2010, pick No. 3 (35.2 WAR)

Details: For all their struggles over the past two decades, this year is the first time the Orioles have the No. 1 overall pick since 1989. Baltimore is one of three teams that drafted Lee between 1997 and 2000. The Marlins and Orioles didn’t get him signed, then the Expos did.

BOSTON RED SOX

Total WAR for all drafted players: 697 (MLB rank: 1st)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 483.9 (rank: 2nd)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 213.1

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 25 (rank: 1st)

Impact players drafted and signed: 16 (rank: tie-2nd)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Mookie Betts, 2011, fifth round (37.7 WAR); Jackie Bradley Jr., 2011, first round, pick No. 40 (12.3 WAR); Travis Shaw, 2011, ninth round (10.8 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: David Eckstein, 1997, 19th round, pick No. 581 (20.9 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2005, 102.8 WAR (Jacoby Ellsbury, Clay Buchholz, Jed Lowrie, Charlie Blackmon, Jason Castro)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2005, 65.3 WAR (Jacoby Ellsbury, Clay Buchholz, Jed Lowrie)

Highest pick: Trey Ball, 2013; Andrew Benintendi, 2015 (pick No. 7)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Dustin Pedroia, 2004, second round (51.7 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Mark Teixeira, 1998, ninth round (51.8 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Jacoby Ellsbury, 2005, pick No. 23 (31.1 WAR)

Details: The Red Sox have been excellent in the draft and have the championships to show for it. Their 2005 class included an incredible five impact players, three of which signed. Six years later, they drafted and signed three more. Boston’s title teams have been populated with plenty of standouts originally drafted by the team: Pedroia, Buchholz, Ellsbury, Betts, Bradley, Kevin Youkilis, Jonathan Papelbon, Jon Lester . the list is an impressive one. The Red Sox have also lost a lot of solid players in the form of unsigned picks. They could afford to.

CHICAGO CUBS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 430.2 (MLB rank: 19th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 346.5 (rank: 15th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 83.7

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 18 (rank: tie-7th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 15 (rank: tie-5th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Kris Bryant, 2013, first round, pick No. 2 (23.8 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Kyle Lohse, 1996, 29th round, pick No. 862 (18.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2001, 65.5 WAR (Mark Prior, Ricky Nolasco, Geovany Soto)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2007, 53.8 WAR (Josh Donaldson)

Highest pick: Mark Prior, 2001; Kris Bryant, 2013 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Josh Donaldson, 2007, first round, pick No. 48 (40.2 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Tim Lincecum, 2003, 48th round (19.7 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Josh Donaldson, 2007, pick No. 48 (40.2 WAR)

Details: The Cubs have landed their share of impact players, but some of their best picks belong in the what-might-have-been category. Prior’s career was derailed by injuries, and Donaldson was traded to Oakland for Rich Harden.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Total WAR for all drafted players: 371.7 (MLB rank: 22nd)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 305.6 (rank: 22nd)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 66.1

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 10 (rank: 28th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 8 (rank: tie-27th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Marcus Semien, 2011, sixth round (14.8 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Mark Buehrle, 1998, 38th round, pick No. 1,139 (59.2 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1998, 93.8 WAR (Mark Buehrle, Aaron Rowand)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1998, 89.1 WAR (Mark Buehrle, Aaron Rowand)

Highest pick: Carlos Rodon, 2014 (pick No. 3)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Mark Buehrle, 1998, 38th round (59.2 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Jeff Weaver, 1997, second round (15.2 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Chris Sale, 2010, pick No. 13 (43.6 WAR)

Details: Buehrle was one of baseball’s best late-round picks to date. In fact, in the history of the draft, only three overall No. 1 picks (Alex Rodriguez, Chipper Jones and Ken Griffey Jr.) have compiled more WAR than Buehrle.

CINCINNATI REDS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 428.7 (MLB rank: 20th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 299.1 (rank: 24th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 129.6

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 15 (rank: 19th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 11 (rank: tie-18th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Yasmani Grandal, 2010, first round, pick No. 12 (14.6 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Chris Denorfia, 2002, 19th round, pick No. 555 (10.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2002, 102.7 WAR (Joey Votto, Nick Markakis, Chris Denorfia)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2002, 69.1 WAR (Joey Votto, Chris Denorfia)

Highest pick: Nick Senzel, 2016; Hunter Greene, 2017 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Joey Votto, 2002, second round (58.6 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Nick Markakis, 2001 and 2002, 35th and 23rd rounds (33.6 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Todd Frazier, 2007, pick No. 34 (23.5 WAR)

Details: That 2002 draft with Votto looks like a real outlier compared to Cincinnati’s other recent drafts — and even that was the second straight year the Reds picked Markakis and didn’t sign him. Cincinnati has had top-five picks each of the past three years and will select seventh this time around.

CLEVELAND INDIANS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 319.8 (MLB rank: 29th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 266.8 (rank: 27th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 53

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 8 (rank: tie-29th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 6 (rank: 30th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Francisco Lindor, 2011, first round, pick No. 8 (24.5 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Luke Scott, 2001, ninth round, pick No. 277 (11.9 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1998, 65.8 WAR (CC Sabathia)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1998, 65.7 WAR (CC Sabathia)

Highest pick: Drew Pomeranz, 2010; Clint Frazier, 2013 (pick No. 5)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: CC Sabathia, 1998, first round, pick No. 20 (63.4 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Tim Lincecum, 2005, 42nd round (19.7 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: CC Sabathia, 1998, pick No. 20 (63.4 WAR)

Details: Sabathia alone has compiled more WAR, by far, than any of Cleveland’s other draft classes in this review. The fact that he was traded for Michael Brantley underscores how the Indians have been able to acquire young talent through means other than the draft.

COLORADO ROCKIES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 539.3 (MLB rank: 8th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 395 (rank: 11th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 144.3

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 21 (rank: tie-4th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 16 (rank: tie-2nd)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Kyle Freeland, 2014, first round, No. 8 pick (11 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Dexter Fowler, 2004, 14th round, pick No. 410 (19.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1998, 80.6 WAR (Matt Holliday, Juan Pierre)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1998, 68.9 WAR (Matt Holliday, Juan Pierre)

Highest pick: Greg Reynolds, 2006 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Matt Holliday, 1998, seventh round (44.8 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Chris Sale, 2007, 21st round (43.6 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Troy Tulowitzki, 2005, pick No. 7 (44.1 WAR)

Details: The Rockies have drafted an impressive number of impact players, and Holliday, Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado (second round, 2009) have been stars for the franchise. The big what-if is Sale — and how he might have handled pitching at Coors Field.

DETROIT TIGERS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 345.4 (MLB rank: 26th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 308.3 (rank: 21st)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 37.1

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 11 (rank: tie-25th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 9 (rank: tie-25th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Alex Avila, 2008, fifth round (15.2 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Matt Joyce, 2005, 12th round, pick No. 360 (14.2 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2004, 65.9 WAR (Justin Verlander)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2004, 65.9 WAR (Justin Verlander)

Highest pick: Matt Anderson, 1997; Casey Mize, 2018 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Justin Verlander, 2004, first round, pick No. 2 (65.9 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: D.J. LeMahieu, 2007, 41st round (19.2 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Justin Verlander, 2004, pick No. 2 (65.9 WAR)

Details: The Tigers had a significant run of success on the field from 2006 through 2014, but much of that was due to trades and free agent signings. Verlander and Curtis Granderson (third round, 2002) were really the only stars added through the draft.

HOUSTON ASTROS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 443.1 (MLB rank: 17th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 382.6 (rank: 13th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 60.5

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 14 (rank: tie-20th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 12 (rank: tie-13th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Alex Bregman, 2015, first round, pick No. 2 (15.1 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Roy Oswalt, 1996, 23rd round, pick No. 684 (50.1 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2004, 78.5 WAR (Ben Zobrist, Hunter Pence)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2004, 78.5 WAR (Ben Zobrist, Hunter Pence)

Highest pick: Carlos Correa, 2012; Mark Appel, 2013; Brady Aiken, 2014 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Lance Berkman, 1997, first round, pick No. 16 (52.1 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Michael Bourn, 2000, 19th round (22.8 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Lance Berkman, 1997, pick No. 16 (52.1 WAR)

Details: The Astros landed Oswalt and Berkman in consecutive drafts at the start of this sample, but the well was mostly dry from 1999-2008, with the notable exception of that 2004 class. Although Houston let Aiken go unsigned after taking him first overall, the Astros actually haven’t lost many players of significance in that fashion. They’ve rebuilt nicely with Correa, Bregman and 2011 first-round pick George Springer.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 363.8 (MLB rank: 24th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 344.4 (rank: 16th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 19.4

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 12 (rank: 24th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 12 (rank: tie-13th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Whit Merrifield, 2010, ninth round (12.5 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Jarrod Dyson, 2006, 50th round, pick No. 1,475 (15.7 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2002, 64.9 WAR (Zack Greinke)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2002, 65.9 WAR (Zack Greinke)

Highest pick: Luke Hochevar, 2006 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Zack Greinke, 2002, first round, pick No. 6 (68 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Matt Guerrier, 1996, 33rd round (8 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Zack Greinke, 2002, pick No. 6 (68 WAR)

Details: Say this for the Royals: In the time frame of this review, they didn’t let a single impact player get away by going unsigned. Kansas City’s draft performance hasn’t been great statistically, but Greinke became a star and, ultimately, an important trade chip. Also, several of the Royals’ best draft picks were clustered. From 2004 through 2008, they landed Dyson, Billy Butler, Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas, Danny Duffy, Greg Holland and Eric Hosmer.

LOS ANGELES/ANAHEIM/CALIFORNIA ANGELS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 545.4 (MLB rank: 6th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 400.5 (rank: 10th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 144.9

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 18 (rank: tie-7th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 11 (rank: tie-18th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Kole Calhoun, 2010, eighth round (14.5 WAR) Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Scot Shields, 1997, 38th round, pick No. 1,137 (12.2 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2009, 102.5 WAR (Mike Trout, Patrick Corbin, Randal Grichuk)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2009, 102 WAR (Mike Trout, Patrick Corbin, Randal Grichuk)

Highest pick: Troy Glaus, 1997 (pick No. 3)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Mike Trout, 2009, first round, pick No. 25 (67.4 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Buster Posey, 2005, 50th round (41.3 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Mike Trout, 2009, pick No. 25 (67.4 WAR)

Details: The Angels took Grichuk and Trout with back-to-back picks in 2009. They got those selections from the Mets and Yankees as compensation for Francisco Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira. The Angels also did well around the turn of the century, landing Glaus, John Lackey (1999), Mike Napoli (2000) and Howie Kendrick (2002).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 535.8 (MLB rank: 10th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 340 (rank: 17th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 195.8

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 12 (rank: tie-13th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Cody Bellinger, 2013, fourth round (13.3 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Ted Lilly, 1996, 23rd round, pick No. 688 (27.1 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2006, 112.3 WAR (Clayton Kershaw, Paul Goldschmidt)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2006, 67.4 WAR (Clayton Kershaw)

Highest pick: Clayton Kershaw, 2006 (pick No. 7)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Clayton Kershaw, 2006, first round, pick No. 7 (64.9 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Chase Utley, 1997, second round (65.4 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Clayton Kershaw, 2006, pick No. 7 (64.9 WAR)

Details: The Dodgers indeed drafted Kershaw and Goldschmidt in the same year, but the latter was taken in the 49th round and didn’t sign. Between Goldschmidt, David Price (19th round, 2004) and Utley, Los Angeles has missed out on some impressive players who remained unsigned. Utley was a Southern California native who was taken by the Dodgers in the second round, but he ended up at UCLA instead.

MIAMI/FLORIDA MARLINS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 457.7 (MLB rank: 15th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 318.9 (rank: 19th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 138.8

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 16 (rank: tie-17th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 11 (rank: tie-18th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Jose Fernandez, 2011, first round, pick No. 14 (14 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Josh Willingham, 2000, 17th round, pick No. 491 (18.8 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2000, 61 WAR (Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Willingham)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2000, 61 WAR (Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Willingham)

Highest pick: Adrian Gonzalez, 2000 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Adrian Gonzalez, 2000, first round, pick No. 1 (42.2 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Cliff Lee, 1997, eighth round (43.5 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Adrian Gonzalez, 2000, pick No. 1 (42.2 WAR)

Details: In addition to Gonzalez, the Marlins have landed some other gems in the draft, such as Josh Beckett (1999), Giancarlo Stanton (2007) and Christian Yelich (2010). Beckett won a World Series in Florida. Stanton and Yelich were traded before ever coming close.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 438 (MLB rank: 18th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 362.4 (rank: 14th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 75.6

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 15 (rank: tie-5th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Mitch Haniger, 2012, first round, pick No. 38 (10.8 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Lorenzo Cain, 2004, 17th round, pick No. 496 (35.7 WAR); Scooter Gennett, 2009, 16th round, pick No. 496 (11.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2005, 104.3 WAR (Ryan Braun, Jake Arrieta, Michael Brantley)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2005, 71.2 WAR (Ryan Braun, Michael Brantley)

Highest pick: Rickie Weeks, 2003 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Ryan Braun, 2005, first round, pick No. 5 (46.7 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Hunter Pence, 2002, 40th round (30.5 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Ryan Braun, 2005, pick No. 5 (46.7 WAR)

Details: Believe it or not, Cain and Gennett aren’t the only players to have success after being taken at pick No. 496. Ian Kinsler was drafted at that spot by the Rangers and Tommy Pham by the Cardinals.

MINNESOTA TWINS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 506.2 (MLB rank: 12th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 315.2 (rank: 20th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 191

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 21 (rank: tie-4th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 12 (rank: tie-13th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Eddie Rosario, 2010, fourth round (10.6 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Brian Dozier, 2009, eighth round, pick No. 252 (23.3 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2001, 75 WAR (Joe Mauer, Jason Vargas)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2001, 59.2 WAR (Joe Mauer)

Highest pick: Joe Mauer, 2001; Royce Lewis, 2017 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Joe Mauer, 2001, first round, pick No. 1 (55 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: J.D. Martinez, 2006, 36th round (21.6 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Joe Mauer, 2001, pick No. 1 (55 WAR)

Details: No team has had more impact players get away unsigned than the Twins, but the addition of Justin Morneau in 1999 and Mauer two years later led to a lot of success in Minnesota. Dozier worked out pretty well too.

NEW YORK METS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 321.5 (MLB rank: 28th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 257.9 (rank: 28th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 63.6

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 11 (rank: tie-25th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 8 (rank: tie-27th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Michael Conforto, 2014, first round, pick No. 10 (11.2 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Daniel Murphy, 2006, 13th round, pick No. 394 (18.1 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2001, 58.4 WAR (David Wright)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2001, 50.9 WAR (David Wright)

Highest pick: Philip Humber, 2004 (pick No. 3)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: David Wright, 2001, first round, pick No. 38 (50.4 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: David DeJesus, 1997, 43rd round (23.2 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: David Wright, 2001, pick No. 38 (50.4 WAR)

Details: Aside from Wright, the Mets have had little success in the draft of late, ranking near the bottom in several categories in this review. But they did land Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey in 2010, who helped them win a pennant five years later.

NEW YORK YANKEES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 363.9 (MLB rank: 23rd)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 231.7 (rank: 29th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 132.2

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 16 (rank: tie-17th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 11 (rank: tie-18th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Aaron Judge, 2013, first round, pick No. 32 (14.4 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: David Robertson, 2006, 17th round, pick No. 524 (16 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2005, 105.3 WAR (Brett Gardner, Justin Turner, Austin Jackson, Doug Fister)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2006, 68.1 WAR (David Robertson, Ian Kennedy, Dellin Betances, Mark Melancon)

Highest pick: James Kaprielian, 2015; Clarke Schmidt, 2017 (pick No. 16)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Brett Gardner, 2005, third round (38.2 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Justin Turner, 2005, 29th round (25.2 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Eric Milton, 1996, pick No. 20 (16.4 WAR)

Details: Those 2005 and 2006 classes were stellar, but aside from that, the Yankees have gotten little help from the draft over the past couple decades. In their defense, they haven’t picked in the top 15 a single time since the start of this sample in 1996.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 560.1 (MLB rank: 5th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 444.4 (rank: 4th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 115.7

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 22 (rank: tie-2nd)

Impact players drafted and signed: 17 (rank: 1st)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Matt Chapman, 2014, first round, pick No. 25 (14.4 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Rich Harden, 2000, 17th round, pick No. 510 (17.7 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2002, 78.8 WAR (Jonathan Papelbon, Nick Swisher, Brad Ziegler, Joe Blanton)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1997, 57 WAR (Tim Hudson)

Highest pick: Mark Mulder, 1998 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Tim Hudson, 1997, sixth round (58.1 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Jonathan Papelbon, 2002, 40th round (23.5 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Eric Chavez, 1996, pick No. 10 (37.5 WAR)

Details: The 2002 draft featured in “Moneyball” was indeed an impressive one, although Papelbon and Ziegler didn’t sign. From 1996 through 2006, the A’s drafted 18 impact players and signed 14 of them.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 511.2 (MLB rank: 11th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 423.5 (rank: 6th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 87.7

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 15 (rank: tie-5th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Aaron Nola, 2014, first round, pick No. 7 (16.7 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Nick Punto, 1998, 21st round, pick No. 614 (15.4 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1997, 68.6 WAR (J.D. Drew, Randy Wolf)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2000, 67.5 WAR (Chase Utley)

Highest pick: Pat Burrell, 1998; Mickey Moniak, 2016 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Chase Utley, 2000, first round, pick No. 15 (65.4 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: J.D. Drew, 1997, first round, pick No. 2 (44.9 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Chase Utley, 2000, pick No. 15 (65.4 WAR)

Details: The nine-year stretch at the beginning of this sample was the stuff of dreams for Philadelphia. From 1996 through 2004, the Phillies drafted 15 impact players and signed 14, including Utley, Burrell, Jimmy Rollins, Brett Myers, Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels. Those players were all with the team when it won the World Series in 2008. The one impact player who didn’t sign during that span was Drew, who received plenty of acrimony from Philadelphia fans after the Phillies didn’t reach a deal with 1997’s second overall pick.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 448.9 (MLB rank: 16th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 332.4 (rank: 18th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 116.5

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 14 (rank: tie-20th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 10 (rank: tie-22nd)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Gerrit Cole, 2011, first round, pick No. 1 (17.7 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Rajai Davis, 2001, 38th round, pick No. 1,134 (11.4 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2000, 84.1 WAR (Jose Bautista, Chris Young, Scott Baker)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2000, 68.5 WAR (Jose Bautista, Chris Young)

Highest pick: Kris Benson, 1996; Bryan Bullington, 2002; Gerrit Cole, 2011 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Andrew McCutchen, 2005, first round, pick No. 11 (43.7 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Jeremy Guthrie, 2001, third round (17.8 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Andrew McCutchen, 2005, pick No. 11 (43.7 WAR)

Details: Bautista was taken in the 20th round in 2000, but unfortunately for the Pirates, his breakout didn’t come until he was with Toronto. For a Pittsburgh franchise that drafted Barry Bonds in 1985, the past couple decades haven’t been as kind, but McCutchen did lead a brief resurgence.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

Total WAR for all drafted players: 324.1 (MLB rank: 27th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 287.5 (rank: 25th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 36.6

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 11 (rank: tie-25th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 10 (rank: tie-22nd)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Trea Turner, 2014, first round, pick No. 13 (10.4 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Jake Peavy, 1999, 15th round, pick No. 472 (39.6 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2005, 50.5 WAR (Chase Headley, Will Venable)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2005, 45.7 WAR (Chase Headley, Will Venable)

Highest pick: Matt Bush, 2004 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Jake Peavy, 1999, 15th round (39.6 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Jason Kipnis, 2008, fourth round (21.4 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Logan Forsythe, 2008, pick No. 46 (13.7 WAR)

Details: The Padres have had little success with their first-round picks over the past two decades, and finding the occasional Peavy or Corey Kluber (fourth round, 2007) hasn’t been enough to make up for that. Especially since San Diego traded Kluber away before he reached the big leagues.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 287.8 (MLB rank: 30th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 270.2 (rank: 26th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 17.6

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 8 (rank: tie-29th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 7 (rank: 29th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Brandon Belt, 2009, fifth round (22.8 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Brandon Belt, 2009, fifth round, pick No. 147 (22.8 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2008, 62.6 WAR (Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2008, 62.6 WAR (Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford)

Highest pick: Joey Bart, 2018 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Buster Posey, 2008, first round, pick No. 5 (41.3 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Doug Fister, 2003, 49th round (19.6 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Buster Posey, 2008, pick No. 5 (41.3 WAR)

Details: The Giants have gotten surprisingly little help through the draft over the course of this sample, but they certainly made the most of their one productive stretch. From 2005 through 2009, they drafted Posey, Crawford, Belt, Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum. Not long after that, San Francisco won three World Series titles in five years.

SEATTLE MARINERS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 348.5 (MLB rank: 25th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 231.1 (rank: 30th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 117.4

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 14 (rank: tie-20th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 9 (rank: tie-25th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: James Paxton, 2010, fourth round (11.5 WAR) Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Joel Pineiro, 1997, 12th round, pick No. 373 (12.7 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1996, 61.3 WAR (Barry Zito, Juan Pierre, Gil Meche)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2006, 41 WAR (Doug Fister, Brandon Morrow)

Highest pick: Dustin Ackley, 2009; Danny Hultzen, 2011 (pick No. 2)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Adam Jones, 2003, first round, pick No. 37 (32.9 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Barry Zito, 1996, 59th round (31.9 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Adam Jones, 2003, pick No. 37 (32.9 WAR)

Details: The Mariners arguably had the two best No. 1 overall picks in the history of the draft in Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr., but those came before the starting point for this sample. Since 1996, it’s been a much different story, with only Jones really standing out among Seattle’s first-round choices.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 639.6 (MLB rank: 2nd)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 555.1 (rank: 1st)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 84.5

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 15 (rank: tie-5th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Kolten Wong, 2011, first round, pick No. 22 (12.7 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Jaime Garcia, 2005, 22nd round, pick No. 680 (10.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1999, 133.6 WAR (Albert Pujols, Coco Crisp)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1999, 133.6 WAR (Albert Pujols, Coco Crisp)

Highest pick: Braden Looper, 1996 (pick No. 3)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Albert Pujols, 1999, 13th round (100 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Max Scherzer, 2003, 43rd round (56.6 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: J.D. Drew, 1998, pick No. 5 (44.9 WAR)

Details: The Cardinals haven’t had a top-10 pick since Drew, but you don’t need high picks when you can land a player like Pujols in the 13th round. That was an all-time draft coup. Nabbing Scherzer in the 43rd round could have been another, but St. Louis didn’t sign him.

TAMPA BAY RAYS/DEVIL RAYS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 605.4 (MLB rank: 3rd)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 423 (rank: 7th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 182.4

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 22 (rank: tie-2nd)

Impact players drafted and signed: 16 (rank: tie-2nd)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Blake Snell, 2011, first round, pick No. 52 (10.6 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Kevin Kiermaier, 2010, 31st round, pick No. 941 (25.5 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2006, 92.1 WAR (Evan Longoria, Mike Minor, Desmond Jennings, Alex Cobb)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2006, 78.3 WAR (Evan Longoria, Desmond Jennings, Alex Cobb)

Highest pick: Josh Hamilton, 1999; Delmon Young, 2003; David Price, 2007; Tim Beckham, 2008 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Evan Longoria, 2006, first round, pick No. 3 (52.8 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Jacoby Ellsbury, 2002, 23rd round (31.1 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Evan Longoria, 2006, pick No. 3 (52.8 WAR)

Details: Tampa Bay has had plenty of high picks and has amassed an impressive amount of talent through the draft, although this franchise has also had a lot of value get away in the form of unsigned picks. Longoria, Price, Carl Crawford and James Shields are among the success stories — players Tampa Bay drafted and held onto for a while.

TEXAS RANGERS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 541.4 (MLB rank: 7th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 466.2 (rank: 3rd)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 75.2

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 15 (rank: tie-5th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Kyle Hendricks, 2011, eighth round, (16.6 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Travis Hafner, 1996, 31st round, pick No. 923 (24.8 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2003, 87.7 WAR (Ian Kinsler, John Danks)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2003, 87.3 WAR (Ian Kinsler, John Danks)

Highest pick: Dillon Tate, 2015 (pick No. 4)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Ian Kinsler, 2003, 17th round (57.1 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Barry Zito, 1998, third round (31.9 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Mark Teixeira, 2001, pick No. 5 (51.8 WAR)

Details: The Rangers have quietly done some solid work in the draft. Kinsler had been drafted twice by the Diamondbacks before Texas got him — and got him signed. The Rangers also landed C.J. Wilson in the same draft as Teixeira.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 481.8 (MLB rank: 14th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 390.9 (rank: 12th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 90.9

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 19 (rank: 6th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 15 (rank: tie-5th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Marcus Stroman, 2012, first round, pick No. 22 (12 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Orlando Hudson, 1997, 43rd round, pick No. 1,280 (30.9 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 1997, 98 WAR (Orlando Hudson, Vernon Wells, Michael Young)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 1997, 88.2 WAR (Orlando Hudson, Vernon Wells, Michael Young)

Highest pick: Billy Koch, 1996 (pick No. 4)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Orlando Hudson, 1997, 43rd round (30.9 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Orlando Hudson, 1996, 33rd round (30.9 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Vernon Wells, 1997, pick No. 5 (28.5 WAR)

Details: The Blue Jays didn’t sign Hudson after taking him in 1996, but they eventually got him back even later in the 1997 draft. They weren’t so fortunate with Kris Bryant and Aaron Nola, two other players Toronto drafted but didn’t sign. The Blue Jays took Roy Halladay in the first round in 1995, the year before this sample started.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS/MONTREAL EXPOS

Total WAR for all drafted players: 502.6 (MLB rank: 13th)

Total WAR for drafted players who signed: 420.6 (rank: 8th)

Total WAR for drafted players who did not sign: 82

Impact players (10 WAR or more) drafted: 17 (rank: tie-9th)

Impact players drafted and signed: 14 (rank: 11th)

Most recent impact player drafted and signed: Anthony Rendon, 2011, first round, pick No. 6 (22.7 WAR)

Lowest pick for impact player drafted and signed: Jason Bay, 2000, 22nd round, pick No. 645 (24.6 WAR)

Best draft class, based on total WAR (impact players listed): 2000, 142.8 WAR (Cliff Lee, Russell Martin, Grady Sizemore, Jason Bay)

Best draft class, counting signed players only: 2000, 95.8 WAR (Cliff Lee, Grady Sizemore, Jason Bay)

Highest pick: Stephen Strasburg, 2009; Bryce Harper, 2010 (pick No. 1)

Best player drafted and signed, based on career WAR: Cliff Lee, 2000, fourth round (43.5 WAR)

Best player drafted who did not sign: Russell Martin, 2000, 35th round (37.7 WAR)

Best player drafted and signed from first round: Ryan Zimmerman, 2005, pick No. 4 (37.8 WAR)

Details: The Expos didn’t capitalize on their remarkable 2000 class, but after moving to Washington, the franchise was presented with another opportunity — back-to-back No. 1 overall picks. The Nationals didn’t win a title with Strasburg and Harper, although they did at least manage some postseason appearances. For now at least, Zimmerman still leads those two in WAR.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.