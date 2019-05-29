202
Phillies star Harper leaves game after foul ball off foot

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 11:25 pm 05/29/2019 11:25pm
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after a foul ball hits him in the right foot during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper left Philadelphia’s game against St. Louis on Wednesday night after he fouled a ball off his right foot.

Harper nicked one off his foot with the Phillies leading 11-1 in the fifth inning. He continued the at-bat and flied out to center. Harper had a homer, a double and four RBIs before exiting.

Harper’s removal could have been precautionary with the Phillies leading big and a day game ahead on Thursday.

MLB News
