Mets’ Darling says he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 2:47 pm 05/06/2019 02:47pm
Former New York Mets pitcher and current Mets announcer, Ron Darling, pauses while speaking after a memorial mass for New York Mets Hall of Famer Rusty Staub at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets announcer Ron Darling says he has thyroid cancer and hopes to return to SNY’s broadcast booth in about a month.

Darling issued a statement April 13 saying he planned to have surgery to remove a large mass from his chest and hoped to return to work in May.

In a statement Monday, Darling says that after the removal of the mass and additional tests, the thyroid cancer diagnosis was made.

“My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so,” he said.

Darling, a right-hander, was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series.

