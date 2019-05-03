202
Melee memories: Braves’ Gausman ejected for pitch to Ureña

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 7:57 pm 05/03/2019 07:57pm
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman has been ejected in the second inning for throwing a pitch behind Marlins pitcher Jose Ureña, who was involved in a melee between the teams last season.

Gausman’s first pitch to Ureña was a 97 mph knee-high fastball that sailed behind the batter, and plate umpire Jeff Nelson immediately signaled the ejection.

The game was Ureña’s first against the Braves since he was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a bench-clearing confrontation.

